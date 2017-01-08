Mobile
Griezmann ends drought as Atletico move up

Sevilla bounce back from King’s Cup defeat

Image Credit: AFP
Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann (left) vies with Eibar’s midfielder Fran Rico during the Spanish league match at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Eibar, Spain: Atletico Madrid snatched three precious points by defeating Eibar 2-0 in the 17th round of La Liga football to jump to fourth in the standings.

Eibar dominated the first half and was almost first on the scoreboard at Ipurua Municipal Stadium here on Saturday, but a deft save saved the day for Atletico.

After that the game remained deadlocked at 0-0 until the 54th minute, when Spanish defender Saul Niguez kicked off the scoring for Atletico.

Twenty minutes later, Frenchman Antoine Griezmann scored his first league goal in more than three months, team’s second to foil Eibar’s attempts to catch up.

After this victory, Atletico are fourth in La Liga with 31 points, while Eibar hold eighth position with 23 points.

Real Madrid, who thrashed Granada 5-0 on Saturday, lead with 40 points, while FC Barcelona come second with 34 points, just one point ahead of third-placed Sevilla.

Sevilla bounced back from their 3-0 King’s Cup defeat at Real Madrid by thrashing Real Sociedad thanks to a masterclass from Ben Yedder, who struck his first hat-trick in La Liga and provided an assist.

The French striker pounced when Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli spilled Franco Vazquez’s shot to open the scoring in the 25th minute and four minutes later got the second by latching onto a knock-down from Vazquez to round the helpless Rulli.

Ben Yedder, a summer signing from Toulouse, set up Pablo Sarabia for the third goal in the 73rd minute before completing his treble ten minutes later.

Atletico withstood plenty of pressure from the home side after netting the first goal and sealed the points with Griezmann’s first league strike since he scored against Valencia on October 2.

“It was a difficult game in a difficult ground, we gave everything. We struggled to get into the game at first but we were much better in the second half,” Griezmann said.

“We showed what people expect of Atleti, we were strong at the back and defended with 11 men and took advantage of the few chances we created.”

