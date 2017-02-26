Espanyol snub Osasuna 3-0
Barcelona: Espanyol defeated Osasuna 3-0 in a La Liga football match at the Cornella-El Prat stadium here on Sunday.
Felipe Caicedo scored early for the hosts after 17 minutes, although he failed to score a penalty later in 29th minute, reports Efe.
Osasuna played with one man down after Oier Sanjurjo was sent off in the 29th minute following a tough challenge against Gerard Moreno. Jose Manuel Jurado doubled it for Espanyol in the beginning of the second half, followed by a third goal scored by Gerard Moreno just before the final whistle.
Espanyol has thus increased their credit to 35 points, leaving them in eighth position in La Liga’s standings, while Osasuna remain in the bottom position with 10 points.