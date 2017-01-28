Critics part of being at Madrid — Zidane

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Critics part of being at Madrid — Zidane

Real boss unperturbed despite one win in five games

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insisted there is still plenty for the European champions to be positive about on Saturday despite a run of just one win in five games.

Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo on Wednesday and have seen their lead at the top of La Liga cut to just a point from Sevilla after being defeated by their closest challengers for the first time in 40 matches two weeks ago.

However, despite facing the first sustained period of criticism of his year-long spell in charge at the Bernabeu, Zidane, who played for Madrid between 2001 and 2006, believes criticism comes with the territory at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“The overall assessment is still very positive for us. We are in the fight in La Liga and the Champions League,” said Zidane ahead of Real Sociedad’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

“We are happy with what we have done up until now. The second half of the season is now starting and we have to have the same consistency we have had up till now.”

Zidane’s decision to stick by much-criticised right-back Danilo in the midst of an injury crisis proved misguided as the Brazilian scored a second own goal in three games in midweek.

Meanwhile, his preference of his compatriot Karim Benzema over Spanish international Alvaro Morata up front has been a particular bugbear for the local press.

“I am happy when I see the team playing well and when there is criticism, you have to accept it whether you agree with it or not,” added Zidane.

“We need to keep working hard and believing what we are doing. We can’t change anything else.”

Raphael Varane is the only injury absentee from midweek to return to the Real squad as Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo and Pepe once again all miss out.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

James Rodriguez
follow this tag on MGNJames Rodriguez
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Gareth Bale
follow this tag on MGNGareth Bale
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

James Rodriguez
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Gareth Bale
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

No rush for Bale return, insists Zidane

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk