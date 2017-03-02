Barcelona boss Enrique to leave at end of season

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Barcelona boss Enrique to leave at end of season

Coach picks post-match interview after Gijon thrashing to announce decision to depart

Image Credit: AFP
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.
 

Barcelona: Barcelona coach Luis Enrique ended speculation over his future on Wednesday by confirming he will leave the Catalan giants at the end of the season.

“I will not be the coach of Barcelona next season,” Enrique said after Barca’s 6-1 thrashing of Sporting Gijon in La Liga.

“It is a difficult, measured and well thought out decision and I think I have to be loyal to what I think.”

Enrique’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

The former Barcelona captain has won eight trophies in his three seasons in charge, including a treble in his first campaign and a La Liga and Copa del Rey double last season.

However, his future was placed in serious doubt after Barca’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie two weeks ago.

“There are three exciting months ahead,” Enrique added.

“We are in a difficult situation, especially in one competition, but with the help of everyone and if the stars align we can turn that game around.

“I will give my full dedication in these three months.”

Like his friend and former teammate Pep Guardiola, who stepped down after four glorious years in charge of Barca in 2012, Enrique highlighted the pressures of the top at the Camp Nou as his reason to step down.

“The reason is the way in which I live this profession. It means very few hours of rest.”

However, midfielder Ivan Rakitic said Enrique’s decision left the Barca players “open-mouthed”.

“The coach came into the dressing room and told us before the press conference,” said Rakitic.

“We were all left a bit open-mouthed. We didn’t know he was going to announce it today.

“He has all the support of the dressing room. We will do everything we can to do our best in the months to come.”

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is the early favourite to take charge next season after leading the Andalusians to an unlikely La Liga title challenge and into the Champions League last 16 in his first season in Spain.

Athletic Bilbao coach and former Barca player Ernesto Valverde is also a leading candidate.

Victory over Sporting took Barca two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but Real have two games in hand.

Unless Barca stage an unlikely comeback against PSG on March 8, Enrique’s final game in charge will be against Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on May 27.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Luis Enrique ‘relieved’ to be leaving Barcelona

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March