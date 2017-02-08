Barcelona appeal Suarez suspension from Cup final

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Barcelona appeal Suarez suspension from Cup final

Uruguayan gobsmacked by red card after his earlier strike helped Barca into another Spanish showpiece

Image Credit: AFP
Luis Suarez reacts after getting the marching orders in the Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Atletico Madrid.
Gulf News
 

Barcelona: Barcelona hope to reverse Luis Suarez’s suspension from the Copa del Rey final after launching an appeal against the Uruguayan’s second booking in Tuesday’s semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.

The Cup holders said on www.fcbarcelona.com that they will also appeal Sergio Busquets’ yellow card in the game, which finished 1-1 and sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory to put Barca in the King’s Cup final for the fourth successive year. Suarez tapped in from close range in the 43rd minute to put Barca ahead. Kevin Gameiro blazed a penalty over the bar with 10 minutes remaining but the French striker still made for a tense finale by tapping in an Antoine Griezmann cross moments later.

Busquets is not suspended for the final, while Barca are not appealing against the decision to send off defender Sergi Roberto, who is banned from playing in the final, for receiving two yellow cards.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano said in a report that he booked Suarez in the 90th minute for “striking his arm against a rival player in a reckless fashion while contesting the ball”, while Busquets was carded for “kicking the ball out of play when a free-kick was due to be taken, in a sign of disagreement”.

Barcelona said there was an extra ball on the pitch when Busquets booted the other one away.

Suarez expressed disbelief at getting sent off after the game on Tuesday, claiming that Atletico midfielder Koke had exaggerated the impact of the incident in order to get him sent off.

“I’m laughing at that second yellow card, it’s not even a foul,” the striker told Gol TV after his first red card as a Barcelona player.

“I did absolutely nothing. It was what he (Koke) wanted.” Barca also said defender Javier Mascherano injured his hamstring in the game, making him a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Alaves and Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg at Paris St Germain.

— Reuters

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Javier Mascherano
follow this tag on MGNJavier Mascherano
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGNLuis Suarez
FC Barcelona
follow this tag on MGNFC Barcelona

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Javier Mascherano
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGN
FC Barcelona
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Spain anti-doping body to ‘resume tests soon’

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE