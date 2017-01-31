Weary Pharaohs strive to keep semi-final streak

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Weary Pharaohs strive to keep semi-final streak

Calf-injury rules out Elneny as seven-time champions face Burkina Faso

Image Credit: AFP
Egypt’s players celebrate a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between Egypt and Morocco in Port-Gentil on Monday.
Gulf News
 

Libreville: Weariness will worry Egypt as they seek to extend an Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals winning streak to six matches by beating Burkina Faso in Libreville Wednesday.

Surprise survivors Burkina Faso overcame Tunisia in the first quarter-final last Saturday evening, more than 24 hours before Egypt edged Morocco in the last.

Many pundits believe this could give the west Africans an advantage at Stade de l’Amitie in the Gabonese capital, especially if the match went to extra time.

Argentina-born Egypt coach Hector Cuper admitted he was concerned about the shorter recovery time his team have compared to Burkina Faso.

“It is not an ideal situation, but we have no choice but to adapt,” said the greying 61-year-old former Valencia and Inter Millan manager.

“The players will be given time to rehabilitate and hopefully they will be ready come Wednesday night.”

A calf-injury rules out Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and striker Marwan Mohsen is a doubtful starter owing to a knee problem.

Despite the disadvantages, record seven-time African champions Egypt will be expected to continue a remarkably successful semi-finals run spanning 31 years.

The Pharaohs eliminated Morocco (1986), Burkina Faso (1998), Senegal (2006), the Ivory Coast (2008) and Algeria (2010) to reach finals, all of which they won.

Egypt have reserved some of their finest performances for the last-four stage, thrashing Didier Drogba-led Ivory Coast 4-1 in Ghana and Algeria 4-0 in Angola.

A wide winning margin against the Burkinabe Stallions is unlikely, however, as Egypt have clawed rather than cruised past opponents in Gabon.

Following a 0-0 draw with Mali, they achieved three consecutive 1-0 victories against Uganda, 2015 runners-up Ghana and Herve Renard-coached Morocco.

While scoring only three goals — an average of one every 120 minutes — must trouble Cuper, his team are the only one not to concede a goal in this tournament.

Much credit for that goes to goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who turned 44 this month and became the oldest footballer to play at a Cup of Nations.

“He is first on to the training field and the last to leave,” said Cuper in admiration of an Egyptian chasing a fifth Cup of Nations winners’ medal.

El Hadary was part of the squad that went to Burkina Faso 19 years ago, and beat the hosts 2-0 in the semi-finals en route to lifting the trophy.

Morocco did give the veteran shot-stopper moments of severe anxiety from crosses — a fact that will not have gone unnoticed by Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte.

Given the outstanding semi-finals record of Egypt, the Portuguese handler studiously avoided making any gung-ho predictions.

“We dream of doing better than in 2013,” he said, referring to the 1-0 final defeat by Nigeria in South Africa after a giant-killing run.

“My team is capable of producing fantastic football. There is quality and confidence among the boys.”

Like Egypt, Burkina Faso enter the semi-finals boasting an unbeaten record after victories over Guinea-Bissau and Tunisia and draws against Cameroon and Gabon.

Goalkeeper Herve Koffi, 24 years younger than El Hadary, has conceded two goals, but none from open play.

Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo beat him with a free-kick and 2015 African Footballer of the Year and Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a penalty.

In front of Koffi, Burkina Faso have an experienced ‘spine’ in Bakary Kone, captain Charles Kabore, Prejuce Nakoulma and supersub Aristide Bance.

Cameroon and Ghana, both four-time African champions, meet Thursday in the second semi-final in southeastern city Franceville.

— AFP

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
morocco
follow this tag on MGNmorocco
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGNTunisia
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
morocco
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Internationals

Resurgent Cameroon stand in Ghana’s path

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery