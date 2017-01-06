Uganda mean business

Uganda football feature. Source Uganda FA twitter

Dubai: The last time Uganda qualified for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), infamous despot Idi Amin was in power.

Amin poured money into football in the hope that the success of the national team would deflect from his widespread abuse of power, and in 1978, the year before he fled to live in exile in Saudi Arabia, Uganda finished second in the AFCON, which remains their best and last finish in five appearances.

Fast forward 39 years - through all the economic ruin that Amin had left the country in - and Uganda are back, having qualified to this year’s edition of the tournament from January 14 to February 5 in Gabon.

The Cranes qualified in September after having shared top spot with Burkina Faso in a group with Botswana and the Comoros Islands.

They now face Ghana, Mali and Egypt in their cup group and are in Dubai from January 5-13 on a preparatory training camp at Al Wasl Club with friendlies at the Armed Forces Stadium in Abu Dhabi against Slovakia on Sunday from 7.30pm and the Ivory Coast on Wednesday from 5.00pm.

“Qualifying Uganda for the AFCON for the first time in 39 years is by far my biggest achievement to date,” said Uganda’s Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic.

“The fact that Uganda are up for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Team of the Year Award, our goalkeeper Denis Onyango is up for Player of the Year, and I myself have been nominated for Coach of the Year, speaks volumes about the maginitude of our achievement.

“But more important than that is the fact that Uganda has a young population, 70 per cent are under the age of 35-years-old, and few will remember the last time the Ugandan national anthem was played at an AFCON.

“We’ve made 40 million Ugandans happy and proud and have given them back their sense of identity and belonging, and that for me is our biggest achievement.”

Group rivals Egypt are record seven-time AFCON champions, closely followed by Ghana who are second on most wins with four, while Mali have finished third twice in the last three editions.

“When you play with such giants in the group of death with Ghana, Mali and Egypt, you can’t speak big and threaten them because we haven’t been there in 39 years.

“Other teams will come to play football and compete, whereas we will just try to survive.

“Our aim is work hard as a team to achieve that first goal, first point and first win in 39 years, to possibly get that first passage back to the quarter-finals. For us every game will be a final.

“Easy groups don’t exist,” he added. “But if I didn’t believe in my work I wouldn’t be coach. I wake up and go to sleep thinking about how we can threaten teams despite our limited resources, so we shall see what happens.”

Uganda is one of the only nations in Africa where football isn’t granted permanent government funding.

“But with the help of a few people around us we have improvised with dedication, commitment, and fanatic hard work to pull off wonders in difficult circumstances.”

How has this been done? “It’s been a vision and strategy laid down since I first took over four years ago. We kept four senior players as the backbone of the squad and integrated youngsters with ambition from our development platforms.

“We then built the team to approach every game theoretically aware, mentally strong, physically fit, technically effective and tactically competitive. All of the above was not achieved by accident but with long term planning.

“We head into this tournament as the most motivated team having just achieved a 39-year-old dream and we now want to stretch ourselves over all possible limits.”

Will Uganda just slip back into the abyss once they inevitably get knocked out in the group phase? Darren Allan Kyeyune, a reporter from the Ugandan Daily Monitor in Kampala, thinks not.

“Irrespective of the results in Gabon, eyes will remain on Uganda,” he said. “If you look at the ongoing 2018 World Cup qualifiers, the Cranes have yet to concede a goal. They are second in their group two points behind Egypt, three points ahead of Ghana and four points ahead of Congo.

“Agents will start to turn their eyes to our league here and who knows, we could soon have a player in the Premier League or La Liga.”

At the moment the best they have is Farouk Miya playing at Belgium’s Standard Liege and Melvyn Lorenzen at Germany’s Werder Bremen.

There’s also the social legacy of qualification. Ethnic division has long plagued Uganda, but Kyeyune echoed Sredojevic’s view that AFCON participation would help unite the nation.

“Mere qualification alone brought a unique sense of togetherness in September and perhaps it was timely bearing in mind that just a few months prior to that in February, the country had undergone one of its most polarised Presidential elections.”

Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country since 1986, won a fifth term last year, after which followed violent protests amid claims of vote-rigging.

“Most Ugandans weren’t even born yet in 1978 so many will identify with this qualifying success at a great level.

“And if the Cranes keep getting good results, then maybe the players will become faces that can drive campaigns towards important social issues such as AIDS awareness and anti-corruption.”