South Africa’s Jordaan out of Fifa Council election

Nation’s football head one of three candidates withdrawn from March 16 elections by their association

Gulf News
 

Cairo: The Confederation of African Football says South African football head Danny Jordaan has been withdrawn from the election for a place on the Fifa Council.

CAF says Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association, was one of three candidates withdrawn from the March 16 elections by their association.

Zambia’s Kalusha Bwalya had already announced he wouldn’t stand, while CAF said that Jordaan and South Sudan’s Chabur Goc Alei also withdrew and were not among the candidates approved by the Fifa governance committee following eligibility checks.

Incumbent Issa Hayatou and rival Ahmad of Madagascar were both approved to stand for the CAF presidency.

The information was contained in a memo sent Tuesday by CAF to member federations and obtained by The Associated Press.

South Africa
GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

South Africa
