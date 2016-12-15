Mobile
Saudi star Mohammad Noor handed four-year ban

Footballer tested positive for amphetamine

Gulf News
 

Lausanne: Saudi Arabian footballing star Mohammad Noor was handed a four-year ban for testing positive for amphetamine by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday.

World football’s governing body Fifa had appealed a ruling by the Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee that saw Noor free to play again just five months after the positive test in November 2015.

CAS upheld Fifa’s appeal, saying: “The Panel found that the player failed to identify any basis for impugning the reliability or accuracy of the testing laboratory’s analysis of his A and B sample.

“Moreover, the player could not identify any particular deviation from the WADA International Standards for Laboratories.

“Therefore, the appropriate sanction for the player’s anti-doping rule violation is a four-year period of ineligibility.”

Noor, whose full name is Mohammad Bin Mohammad Noor Adam Hawsawi, underwent an in-competition doping control in November 2015, his A and B samples testing positive for amphetamine.

The 38-year-old attacking midfielder, who spent most of his long career at Al-Ittihad, won 96 caps for Saudi Arabia and appeared at both the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

Goalkeeper Mohammad Al Deayea remains Saudi Arabia’s most capped player, having won 172 caps for the kingdom.

