Rewind 2016: Portugal’s Eder provides star-turn of the year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rewind 2016: Portugal’s Eder provides star-turn of the year

Fourth Ballon d’Or for Ronaldo as Real lift Champions League

Image Credit: AFP
Portugal’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the winners’ trophy at the Euro 2016 final, after defeating France 1-0 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris in July.
Gulf News
 

London: Portugal emerged triumphant at Euro 2016 but it was surprise packages Wales and Iceland who supplied the best memories from the tournament in France.

Not many experts chose Fernando Santos’ team as likely title winners at the start while punters would hardly have rushed to put money on his side when talisman Cristiano Ronaldo limped off in tears after 25 minutes of the July final against the hosts.

And had anyone asked fans of Swansea City whether Eder, who failed to score in 15 games for the English Premier League side before being farmed out to Lille, was a good bet to grab the winner they might have countered by saying there was more chance of Brexit followed by Donald Trump becoming US President.

But if 2016 taught us anything it is that unlikely characters can shape major events, on and off the football pitch.

Portugal’s final triumph came despite only producing one shot on target in 90 minutes plus two more in extra-time, an underwhelming end to a largely forgettable tournament where 22 of the 55 matches were goalless at halftime.

Similarities were drawn between Portugal and the Greece team that chugged to victory 12 years earlier and it was Wales and Iceland, who reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively, who really captured the imagination of the Euro 2016 fans.

Iceland’s followers entertained everyone with their unique ‘Viking Thunder-Clap’ celebration.

It was not all good news among the crowds, however, with violence marring the lead-up to Russia’s game with England and several other unsavoury outbursts involving other countries.

England manager Roy Hodgson and Belgium coach Marc Wilmots paid with their jobs for failing to get the most out of their talented squads.

Italy’s Antonio Conte used Euro 2016 as a springboard, quickly forgetting the disappointment of his team’s quarter-final defeat by Germany to finish the year strongly with English league leaders Chelsea.

Portugal’s title success was particularly harsh on the player of the tournament, France forward Antoine Griezmann who produced several mesmerising performances and ended top scorer with six goals in seven games.

Less than two months earlier the same striker also lost out in the Champions League final with Atletico Madrid who went down on penalties to city rivals Real, Ronaldo this time taking centre stage to score the decisive penalty.

Ronaldo went on to bag a third honour in 2016, beating Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or for a fourth time.

Other winners in 2016 included Leicester City, who overcame odds of 5,000-1 to win their first top-tier title in England while Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain, Barcelona and Juventus were more predictable champions in Europe’s other top leagues.

Juve midfielder Paul Pogba left the club at the end of the season to rejoin former team Manchester United for a world record fee of 89.3 million pounds ($111.89 million).

United acquired a new manager in Jose Mourinho while Pep Guardiola took up residence at Manchester City as English football continued to draw the game’s top coaching talent.

It also attracted many foreign investors with Chinese businessmen snapping up several clubs as a country not known for its football tradition established a major foothold in an increasingly globalised game.

At home the Chinese Super League emerged as a likely destination for top footballers with around 200 million pounds spent on the likes of Graziano Pelle and Hulk.

According to media reports, Brazilian forward Hulk is earning 340,000 pounds per week, a salary bettered only by Ronaldo and Messi.

Off the field, Gianni Infantino was elected president of soccer’s governing body FIFA in place of the disgraced Sepp Blatter.

Infantino promised to “bring football back to FIFA” and also said he wanted to increase the number of teams that take part in the World Cup finals from 32 to 48.

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Leicester City
follow this tag on MGNLeicester City
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGNLionel Messi
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Atletico Madrid
follow this tag on MGNAtletico Madrid

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Leicester City
follow this tag on MGN
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Internationals

Melbourne may host Brazil-Argentina friendly

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan