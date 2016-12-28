Infantino: Majority of nations want 48-team World Cup

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, during the main session on the topic 'International Football Governance' at the Day two of Dubai International Sports Conference in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Dubai: Member associations are “overwhelmingly in favour” of expanding the World Cup to 48 teams, according to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, and he insists it won’t dilute the quality of the competition.

Speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference at Madinat Jumeirah on Wednesday, Infantino said: “Obviously, I’m not a dictator and this is something that needs to be discussed, but when we discussed it with member associations at the summit [in Singapore, earlier this month] they were overwhelmingly in favour.

“More discussions still have to take place and in January at the Fifa Council, we will see what we decide.”

Any change to the current format can only take place from 2026 onwards with the 2018 and 2022 World Cups unaffected.

The Swiss-Italian said that although there would be more games in the 48-team format — 80 as opposed to the current 64 — finalists would still only be playing a total of seven matches.

The competition would also be held over the same number of days with the same number of rest days, with matches held across the same number of stadiums. And with 16 groups of three, with only the top two progressing, he said every game would be crucial.

“I honestly see no downsides, only up sides, the only question is how many teams will be allowed in from each confederation and that’s a political question that will need to be discussed.”

One criticism is that the 48-team format would affect the quality of competition, but Infantino denied this.

“Obviously when you increase the number of teams there’s a potential to have more lower-ranked sides, but if you look at the last World Cup, Italy and England were both eliminated by Costa Rica.

“And in the Premier League alone, there are players of 69 nationalities. When you move into the knockouts, football is one of the only sports when anyone can beat anyone, so a spectacle will always be guaranteed.

“If we are serious about the development of football, then we have to be more inclusive.

“There are many upsides to the 48-team format, not least financially, but the decision should not just be financially driven alone, it’s also appealing because the sporting element prevails and every game will be important, expanding is also for the development of football and boosting the game all over the world.”

Infantino also said Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) could be implemented as early as the next World Cup in Russia in 2018.

The system, which is currently on a two-year experimental trial, allows refereeing advisers to monitor instant replays and call through to the referee to assist decisions.

“I was very sceptical myself as I was afraid that any assistance by video refereeing would impact the flow of the game, but as we have seen from tests that’s not actually happening.

“Within seconds, video assistant referees can give very significant help to the referee and if we can do something to make sure the next World Cup in Russia in 2018 isn’t decided by a mistake made in good faith simply because the referee didn’t see a situation, then we have rendered a service to football.”