Infantino: Majority of nations want 48-team World Cup

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Infantino: Majority of nations want 48-team World Cup

Fifa president denies new format will weaken the quality of the tournament

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, during the main session on the topic 'International Football Governance' at the Day two of Dubai International Sports Conference in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Member associations are “overwhelmingly in favour” of expanding the World Cup to 48 teams, according to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, and he insists it won’t dilute the quality of the competition.

Speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference at Madinat Jumeirah on Wednesday, Infantino said: “Obviously, I’m not a dictator and this is something that needs to be discussed, but when we discussed it with member associations at the summit [in Singapore, earlier this month] they were overwhelmingly in favour.

“More discussions still have to take place and in January at the Fifa Council, we will see what we decide.”

Any change to the current format can only take place from 2026 onwards with the 2018 and 2022 World Cups unaffected.

The Swiss-Italian said that although there would be more games in the 48-team format — 80 as opposed to the current 64 — finalists would still only be playing a total of seven matches.

The competition would also be held over the same number of days with the same number of rest days, with matches held across the same number of stadiums. And with 16 groups of three, with only the top two progressing, he said every game would be crucial.

“I honestly see no downsides, only up sides, the only question is how many teams will be allowed in from each confederation and that’s a political question that will need to be discussed.”

One criticism is that the 48-team format would affect the quality of competition, but Infantino denied this.

“Obviously when you increase the number of teams there’s a potential to have more lower-ranked sides, but if you look at the last World Cup, Italy and England were both eliminated by Costa Rica.

“And in the Premier League alone, there are players of 69 nationalities. When you move into the knockouts, football is one of the only sports when anyone can beat anyone, so a spectacle will always be guaranteed.

“If we are serious about the development of football, then we have to be more inclusive.

“There are many upsides to the 48-team format, not least financially, but the decision should not just be financially driven alone, it’s also appealing because the sporting element prevails and every game will be important, expanding is also for the development of football and boosting the game all over the world.”

Infantino also said Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) could be implemented as early as the next World Cup in Russia in 2018.

The system, which is currently on a two-year experimental trial, allows refereeing advisers to monitor instant replays and call through to the referee to assist decisions.

“I was very sceptical myself as I was afraid that any assistance by video refereeing would impact the flow of the game, but as we have seen from tests that’s not actually happening.

“Within seconds, video assistant referees can give very significant help to the referee and if we can do something to make sure the next World Cup in Russia in 2018 isn’t decided by a mistake made in good faith simply because the referee didn’t see a situation, then we have rendered a service to football.”

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Internationals

Melbourne may host Brazil-Argentina friendly

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan