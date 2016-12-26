Mobile
India women look to make it five in a row

Hosts to kick off SAFF campaign against Afghanistan

Gulf News
 

Siliguri: India women’s football team coach Sajid Dar on Sunday said his wards will leave no stone unturned in their quest to capture their fifth straight SAFF Women’s Championship.

The Indian team will start their campaign against Afghanistan at the Kanchenjunga Stadium here on Tuesday.

“Yes, we’re coming as the defending champions but everything starts from zero on December 27. We have to prove our worth to clinch the silverware,” Sajid told the media on the eve of the tournament.

The tournament kicked off on Monday with Nepal taking on Bhutan in the opening match, followed by Sri Lanka versus Maldives.

Asked about not having Bembem Devi around after such a long time with the iconic Manipuri footballer announcing her retirement earlier this year, Sajid said: “It’s not true that Bembem is not with us, she is here to share her experiences with the girls and there are enough opportunities for them to learn from her.”

“We’re playing our first match in two days and then look forward to the next one — one match at a time.”

