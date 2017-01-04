India win fourth consecutive SAFF Women’s Championship
Siliguri: India won their fourth consecutive SAFF Women’s Championship title when they beat Bangladesh 3-1 in the final of the 4th SAFF Women’s Championship at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Wednesday. In the process, the golden girls now stay unbeaten in 19 matches having won 18 and drawn one.
The first goal came as early as the 12th minute. Though it wasn’t a dream goal for any striker, scorer Dangmei Grace didn’t really mind when it touched her leg and slowly rolled into the empty net with rival goalkeeper Sabina Akhtar beaten — and India never looked back.