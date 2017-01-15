Guinea-Bissau deny hosts Gabon on opening day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Guinea-Bissau deny hosts Gabon on opening day

Four-time winners Cameroon also held 1-1 by Burkina Faso

Image Credit: Reuters
Guinea-Bissau’s Nanissio Justino Mendes Soares competes in the air with Gabon’s Didier Ibrahim Ndong in an African Cup of Nations match in Gabon on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Libreville: Minnows Guinea-Bissau enjoyed an Africa Cup of Nations debut to remember as they held the host nation Gabon of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a surprise 1-1 draw in Libreville on Saturday.

Juary Soares scored a last-minute equaliser to cancel out the opener from Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang at the Stade de l’Amitie in the Group A curtain-raiser.

It is all square in the section after four-time winners Cameroon had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in the day’s second game.

That means there is still everything to play for but the final whistle was greeted with jeers from the home support in Libreville, providing a stark contrast with the joy of the Guinea-Bissau players.

For them, just being at the tournament for the first time in their history is a remarkable achievement and the result saw thousands take to the streets of the capital Bissau to celebrate.

“This is a moment of joy for us. Despite our country’s difficulties we managed to qualify,” said Baciro Cande, the coach of the team known as the ‘wild dogs’.

Guinea-Bissau fell behind seven minutes into the second half when Denis Bouanga’s low ball to the back post was turned in by Aubameyang for the first goal of the competition.

But Gabon then sat back and were punished in the 90th minute as Soares got in front of Bruno Ecuele Manga to head in a Zezinho free-kick.

“We knew Gabon have an excellent team and the best player in Africa and in Europe,” Cande added.

“We have our limits, but we had ambitions coming here and we will try to go as far as possible.”

It was a stuttering start from Gabon as they bid to win the trophy for the first time but their coach Jose Antonio Camacho insisted: “Our chances of qualifying are the same as if we had won.”

There have been calls from opponents of Gabon’s President Ali Bongo to boycott the tournament amid a social and political crisis in the central African country of 1.8 million people, and the 40,000-capacity ground was not completely full for the occasion.

Bongo was there, however, alongside his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau, Jose Mario Vaz, and Issa Hayatou, the Cameroonian veteran head of the Confederation of African Football.

Cameroon’s own tournament build-up had been overshadowed by a raft of withdrawals by key players, including Liverpool defender Joel Matip and Schalke striker Eric Choupo-Moting.

New captain Benjamin Moukandjo gave them the lead against Burkina Faso with a fine free-kick 10 minutes before half-time.

Christian Bassogog then looked set to double Cameroon’s lead as he raced clean through on goal but Burkina Faso ‘keeper Herve Koffi came flying out of his area and denied him with a crunching challenge.

And Burkina Faso, the beaten finalists in 2013, equalised on 75 minutes, Issoufou Dayo bundling the ball in after Banou Diawara’s free-kick was saved.

“We dominated the game and created chances. The only thing we needed was someone to put the ball in the net,” deplored Cameroon’s Belgian coach Hugo Broos.

Before that game, a technical problem prevented the national anthems being played at the stadium, leading organisers to apologise for what they called an “unfortunate incident”.

Otherwise it was a smooth start to a Cup of Nations that marks 60 years since the tournament was first held.

Just three teams took part in the first Cup of Nations, while now 16 sides are involved in a total of 32 matches until February 5, when the final will be played in Libreville.

Reigning champions Ivory Coast begin their defence of the trophy against Togo in Group C on Monday, before DR Congo face Morocco.

DR Congo players had gone on strike on Friday due to a row over unpaid bonuses, but were back in training in Oyem on Saturday.

 

Results

Group A

Gabon 1 Guinea-Bissau 1

Burkina Faso 1 Cameroon 1

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Internationals

Mane and Mahrez on target at Nations Cup

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir