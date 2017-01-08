Fifa set to approve bigger World Cup on Tuesday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fifa set to approve bigger World Cup on Tuesday

A 48-team affair mooted for the 2026 edition

Gulf News
 

Zurich: Fifa is set to make the World Cup bigger and richer, even if the price to pay is lower quality football.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino hopes his ruling Council will agree on Tuesday to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 nations, playing in 16 groups of three teams.

A decision could be delayed if some Council members demand to know exactly how many qualifying places each continent will get before agreeing to scrap the 32-team format.

It has been successful, popular and profitable since 1998 and is locked in for the next two World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

The prize of 16 extra places, and the biggest increases to Africa and Asia, has “overwhelming” support from Fifa’s 211 member federations, Infantino has said.

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
FIFA World Cup
follow this tag on MGNFIFA World Cup
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
FIFA World Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Internationals

48 team World Cup: La Liga could sue Fifa

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish