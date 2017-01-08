Fifa set to approve bigger World Cup on Tuesday
Zurich: Fifa is set to make the World Cup bigger and richer, even if the price to pay is lower quality football.
Fifa President Gianni Infantino hopes his ruling Council will agree on Tuesday to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 nations, playing in 16 groups of three teams.
A decision could be delayed if some Council members demand to know exactly how many qualifying places each continent will get before agreeing to scrap the 32-team format.
It has been successful, popular and profitable since 1998 and is locked in for the next two World Cups in Russia and Qatar.
The prize of 16 extra places, and the biggest increases to Africa and Asia, has “overwhelming” support from Fifa’s 211 member federations, Infantino has said.