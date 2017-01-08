Eto’o not for sale, says Turkish club

Istanbul: Antalyaspor’s former Cameroon international striker Samuel Eto’o is not for sale, the Turkish club’s chairman said on Saturday, ending months of speculation over a move within Turkey or overseas. Persistent speculation linking Eto’o with a move to last season’s Super Lig champions Besiktas heightened last week when Eto’o was seen training with the Istanbul side during their camp in Antalya. Meanwhile, there had also been talk of a move for the much-travelled player back to England, where Hull City were reported to be interested. But Antalyaspor club chairman Ali Safak Ozturk said the club had decided to hold on to Eto’o. “Great targets are only achieved with great deeds and people,” he said.