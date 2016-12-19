Mobile
British FAs fined over poppy displays during internationals

England hit with biggest penalty, $44,000

Gulf News
 

Zurich: The Football Associations of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have been fined by world football’s governing body Fifa for displaying poppies during World Cup qualifiers played in November.

England were given the biggest fine of 45,000 Swiss francs (Dh160,780), Scotland and Wales must pay 20,000 Swiss francs and Northern Ireland 15,000 for what Fifa described as the display of a “political symbol” and other incidents.

England’s Football Association has already said it will contest any fine and believes its “legal position is right and our moral position is right”.

