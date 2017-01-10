Mobile
Big Question: Is the expansion of the World Cup a good thing?

Fifa have decided to increase the event to 48 teams from 2026

Gulf News
 

Yes, Ashley Hammond, Staff Reporter:

Football has grown, and if it wants to continue to be an inclusive and progressive sport, its flagship tournament, the World Cup, must follow suit.

The tournament will still be played over the same number of days, with the same number of rest days for each side; and the champion will have still only played a maximum of seven games, which is the same as it is now, so what is the problem?

Some say it will dilute the quality by allowing more smaller teams into the tournament; but at the last World Cup in 2014 Costa Rica got all the way to the quarter-finals and at Euro 2016 Wales made the semis.

Granted, the big guns weren’t on song on those occasions, but that isn’t the fault of Costa Rica and Wales, or even Algeria and Iceland, who also did well in those tournaments.

Some smaller nations have more than shown that they can hold their own, and while that may not always be the case, you will gain more from giving them their chance to shine than you will from limiting it.

Yes, there may be more mismatches and boring games between minnows, but ultimately all we will remember is the positive.

Not only is this spreading the many benefits of football to developing countries that desperately need it, but it’s also generating the game an extra billion dollars in revenue, to hopefully go back into development.

This can only be good; and you’d have to be pretty insecure of your big team getting shown up to be against this move.

The world is bigger than the traditional powerhouses that usually dominate this tournament and if they truly are still big guns then they won’t mind the company.

What the game can’t become is stagnant and exclusive, and irrelevant to the new markets that love this sport.

India and China for instance bring billions to the table in terms of viewership and sponsorship, and if that isn’t rewarded with at least a glimmer of hope of getting their own teams into the mix, then that interest and dream will wane.

No, Euan Reedie, Chief Sports Writer, Abu Dhabi:

The biggest issue is a dilution in quality — which is inevitable with so many more teams being involved, particularly during the group stage where there could be some monumental mismatches. The current best side in the world as per the Fifa rankings are Argentina, while the 48th is Congo DR.

Such mismatches could see teams park the bus, so to speak, which no football fan wants to see.

For 16 nations, the tournament will be very shortlived with just two games before they have to return home, which would be very unfair on travelling fans.

The current format will have been running for 28 years by the time the changes take effect, which suggests it’s been a massive success. As such, if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

Penalties might have to be introduced if group matches are drawn in order to avoid games being played out that both countries involved progress.

For England, who are notoriously terrible at spot-kicks, this would be a very unpalatable prospect.

There is simply no concrete evidence or logic to suggest that a tournament of that size would serve the consumer.

There are scarcely 32 teams in the world worthy of playing at the existing World Cup. It wasn’t so long ago that several entrants would get routed every four years.

This suggests, on the one hand, that expansion does eventually succeed in increasing the number of countries who can compete on the global stage. But on the other hand, it could make for some seriously uneven contests in the opening stages. With almost a quarter of every national team in the world qualifying, there would be no safeguarding the quality of the play.

There was a reason the European Championships was, until last year, a more competitive tournament than the World Cup. There was a relatively smaller concentration of footballing powers in the tournament, with the fat trimmed from the juiciest, choicest cuts of meat.

Expansion means diluting and weakening.

The Beautiful Game deserves more than that.

