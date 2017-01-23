Aubameyang: Poor build-up led to Gabon exit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Aubameyang: Poor build-up led to Gabon exit

Star bemoans lack of preparation as the reason for hosts’ departure

Gulf News
 

Libreville: Gabon talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admitted that the Africa Cup of Nations hosts had blown their chance and blamed a poor build-up to the tournament after they were sent packing in the group stage on Sunday.

“We had chances. Unfortunately there are days when it doesn’t go in,” said the Borussia Dortmund striker, who missed a glorious early opportunity for the Panthers as they drew 0-0 with Cameroon in Libreville.

Denis Bouanga also struck the post in stoppage time before Didier Ndong’s follow-up was saved by Fabrice Ondoa in the Cameroon goal.

A third draw in as many matches was not enough and they were eliminated as Cameroon and Burkina Faso went through instead.

The exit came after a poor build-up to the tournament, including a late decision to appoint veteran Jose Antonio Camacho as coach and a late start to a training camp.

“We were supposed to start on January 3, but we started a little bit late. We didn’t really have the time to prepare,” lamented the French-born striker.

“I am really proud of all the players, because everyone gave their all.

“I think we were stronger than every other team in the group, but it is about everything, the preparation, the change of coach, it wasn’t easy.”

 

Fact Box

Africa Cup of Nations Group A results in Gabon Sunday:

At Libreville

Gabon 0 Cameroon 0

At Franceville

Burkina Faso 2 Guinea-Bissau 0

More from Internationals

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Internationals

Italy coach opens door to Balotelli return

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs