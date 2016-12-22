Mobile
Argentina and France take Fifa ranking honours

Messi’s nation No. 1 while French claim ‘mover of the year’

Gulf News
 

Zurich: Lionel Messi’s beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of Fifa’s world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named ‘mover of the year’.

Argentina finish 2016 out in front of arch rivals Brazil to inherit the ‘team of the year’ title from Belgium, displaced from the Fifa summit by the Edgardo Bauza-coached Albiceleste in April.

In all the Argentinians won 10 of their 15 games, with one of their three losses coming in the continental showpiece on penalties to Chile in June.

France too lost their own continental showpiece in extra time to Portugal on home soil but were named mover of the year after gaining the most ranking points with 13 wins out of 17 games.

Fifa top 10 rankings on Thursday:

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Belgium

6. Colombia

7. France

8. Portugal

9. Uruguay

10. Spain

