Chapecoense crash survivor eyes comeback

I’d known some of those who died since the age of 17: Neto

Gulf News
 

Rio de Janeiro: Chapecoense plane crash survivor Neto has expressed a desire to resume his football career this year. The 31-year-old central defender returned to the club’s Conda Arena on Friday for the first time since the November 28 crash that killed 19 of his teammates. “It is a very difficult situation,” Neto told a press conference. “I’d known some of those who died since the age of 17. I wish I were with them, but I have to face this.”

Seventy-one people died when the LaMia plane carrying Chapecoense’s squad crashed near Medellin, Colombia, just two days before the Brazilian team were due to play Colombia’s Atletico Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana final.

