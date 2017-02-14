Mobile
Wenger’s Ozil dilemma for Bayern trip

Does the Arsenal manager drop his gifted (but utterly anonymous lately) playmaker?

Image Credit: AP
Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil controls the ball after slipping on the ground during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday.
Gulf News
 

London: By the time Arsene Wenger had finished outlining his priority against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (stay in the game defensively) and then highlighted a growing concern (Mesut Ozil’s loss of form), only one logical conclusion followed. It is that serious thought is being given to dropping his pounds 42.5 million (Dh195.6 million) record signing from a match that will go a long way to determining both their futures.

You have to go back to 2008 and AC Milan since Arsenal eliminated a team of Bayern’s stature in the Champions League. Lose, and the season will end at the very best with the same top-four finish and FA Cup run that might currently delight any rival other than Chelsea but which has done so little to appease restless Arsenal fans.

“It’s important that we protect the second game,” said Wenger, clearly conscious of the pattern of six straight exits at the last-16 stage. “We must go there, not hide, but defend well as a team.”

The question, then, is whether that wish is really compatible with leaving Ozil in his usual free role in front of a two-man midfield?

Ozil represents the luxury oil rather than the engine of any team. He often becomes anonymous if the rest of the team are stuck in neutral — as they often were even in beating Hull City by a flattering 2-0 margin on Saturday — and so there is a persuasive argument against Bayern for a third central midfielder.

Wenger usually launches to Ozil’s defence at the first hint of criticism, but the manager’s candid reaction on Saturday was to “completely agree” with the observation that his playmaker is struggling.

Ozil is yet to score in 2017 and has also now gone three games without an assist or a goal.

“I felt he was not completely confident technically,” said Wenger. “That’s a problem because you think he can deliver something special. He did things that he is not used to doing. He needs to find confidence again. He misses chances that don’t look unfeasible.”

Wenger was reassured after speaking with Ozil on Friday but the decision against Bayern is further complicated by the availability and superior form of Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez and Danny Welbeck.

All three were on the bench again on Saturday and must surely be starting to question how Ozil is getting more game-time. There will no such feelings toward Alexis Sanchez, whose work rate, as much as quality, was decisive in the win. that temporarily eases rather than ends the tension that surrounds Arsenal.

Yet with his future still so uncertain — and just two points separating positions second to sixth in the Premier League table — Wenger will know that the relief he felt can be only fleeting.

“You have to enjoy football,” he said. “It’s true that it’s not always easy but it is important that you feel happy. What we want is to do well and qualify against Bayern Munich. It’s a good opportunity.”

– The Telegraph Group Ltd, London 2017

Mesut Ozil
follow this tag on MGNMesut Ozil
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
Arsene Wenger
follow this tag on MGNArsene Wenger
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Danny Welbeck
follow this tag on MGNDanny Welbeck
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Olivier Giroud
follow this tag on MGNOlivier Giroud

