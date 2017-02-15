Mobile
Site
Lindelof lauds unyielding Benfica

Dortmund may be down but stars and coach promise 1-0 deficit can be turned around

Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Lisbon: Defender Victor Lindelof praised Benfica’s resilience after the classic smash and grab job over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Greek striker Kostas Mitroglou was the scorer in the 1-0 win, prodding home from close range at the second attempt just after half time after Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki stopped his initial effort.

But Benfica goalkeeper Ederson, who has relegated former Brazil first choice shot-stopper Julio Cesar to the bench this season, was the star of the show making a slew of crucial saves.

And Dortmund will have many regrets after a wasteful performance, in particular from striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who had a torrid evening, missing three gilt-edged opportunities.

“It was a great team effort from us tonight,” said Lindelof.

“A victory like this is always good for our confidence.”

The Germans misfired throughout the game with their top scorer, Aubameyang, the worst offender, as he missed two one-on-ones with goalkeeper Ederson and saw his penalty saved by the Brazilian just before the hour.

Dortmund, who scored a Champions League record 21 goals in the group stage, have only themselves to blame but Andre Schuerrle said they would bounce back in the second leg on March 8.

“I think we played better, especially in the first half, we had the better opportunities,” said Schuerrle, who came on for Aubameyang.

“Especially with the penalty, we should have won.

“There is a return leg and we will show that we were clearly better then and go through. We were clear through on goal and things didn’t work out. Such days happen,” added the winger.

Aubameyang stepped up to take the 58th minute spot kick but sent his penalty straight at Ederson.

“Aubameyang is not fully fit after the African Nations Cup and his body language did not suggest that he would do better after giving away [missing] the penalty,” Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said of the forward.

Aubameyang’s country Gabon hosted the January 14-February 5 Nations Cup finals but went out at the group stage.

“We played an outstanding game and conceded a goal with their first shot in the second half,” added Tuchel.

“We were so, so good. We cannot do much more than carve out these golden chances.

“It is an extremely complicated result, but I am very proud of how we played tonight. Even though I am very disappointed, I am proud of how we presented ourselves.”

