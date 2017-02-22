John Stones: I’m going in the right direction

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

John Stones: I’m going in the right direction

Under-fire Manchester City defender vows to improve after defensive lapse against Monaco in the Champions League

Image Credit: Gulf News
Manchester City defender John Stones
 

Abu Dhabi: Much-maligned Manchester City central defender John Stones insists he’s “going in the right direction” and “enjoying my football massively”, despite being made a frequent scapegoat for the club’s habitual defensive fragility.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Stones admitted he was at fault for Radamel Falcao’s second goal for Monaco in the French side’s thrilling 5-3 away defeat to City in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old was left on his back as Falcao wrong-footed him and then produced a delightful chip over City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, although Stones claimed “there was a bit of luck involved”.

And although he made amends for this lapse by scoring City’s fourth goal, Stones and central-defensive partner Nicolas Otamendi were widely slated for their occasionally haphazard defending.

 

Stones – who became the world’s second-most expensive defender behind Chelsea’s David Luiz last August when he moved from Everton for £47.5 million (Dh217.36) – insists he will improve, however.

“Obviously the one v one with Falcao, I could have done a lot better with,” he told media on an Emirates Palace hotel pitch, where City are enjoying a three-day, warm-weather training stint. “I’ll try hard in training to work on it. I think there was a bit of an element of luck involved in it, but that’s what happens sometimes. It works harshly against me, but there’s a lot of things I will look at over and over again and see how I can improve.

“I think apart from that [his slip], we were quite solid and defended quite well except conceding three goals.”

Does he feel the criticism of him is too harsh?

“It’s always going to be harsh, so you’ve just got to take it in your stride and worry about yourself,” added Stones, who has won 15 caps for England since making his debut in 2014. “I think people have got behind me here and I know when I’ve had a good game or a bad game.

“I’ll always be honest with myself first to hold my hands up and say I made this mistake. I think I can improve on it and move forward. I feel like I’m going in the right direction.”

Has he suffered because City play out from the back more than his former side Everton?

“I think people can over-complicate things and think about things too much. I’m enjoying my football massively.

“I think how the gaffer [Pep Guardiola] explains things to us and how hard we work on things in training, we know what to do in games. We know our jobs, which makes it easier for us as footballers both attacking and defending.”

Stones added that he had no qualms about playing with Otamendi rather than the club’s vastly experienced, injured captain, Vincent Kompany.

“He’s a top player,” he said of the Argentine.

Of City’s chances of overhauling Premier League leaders Chelsea, who are eight points ahead of the his second-place side, Stones said: “I think we’ve just got to think about ourselves. If you start talking about Chelsea and other teams and what games they’re playing, I think you can get a bit sidetracked and not focus on what’s important. I think our form in the league has picked up and we’ve got to focus on that and take each game as it comes.”

And along with the Premier League and Champions League, City are still in the FA Cup; they face an eminently winnable fifth-round replay at home against Huddersfield Town next Wednesday.

“We’re in three competitions and I think that’s something we should be proud of at this stage. We have played quite a lot more games than some of the teams in the Premier League.”

More from Champions League

tags from this story

Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballChampions League

tags

Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Champions League

Khedira confident Juve can earn European glory

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband