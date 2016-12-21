Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Gladbach fire coach Schubert after poor run

Sacked boss took team from bottom of the Bundesliga to Champions League, but side has struggled this season

Image Credit: AFP
André Schubert
Gulf News
 

Berlin: Andre Schubert on Wednesday became the seventh Bundesliga coach fired since September when Borussia Moenchengladbach dismissed him in the wake of their 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers VfL Wolfsburg.

The home defeat was the final straw for Gladbach’s director of sport Max Eberl who had said the team needed to win their last three games before Christmas for Schubert’s future to be safe.

But after losing to Augsburg and earning a scrappy win over Mainz, goals by Wolfsburg’s Daniel Caligiuri and Mario Gomez, with a consolation by Gladbach’s Thorgan Hazard, sealed Gladbach’s eighth defeat in 16 league games on Tuesday to leave them 14th when he was dismissed.

They have won just once in their last ten games in all competitions.

“We have come to the conclusion that it is better for both parties to end their cooperation now,” said Eberl.

Schubert’s replacement — ex-Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking has been linked to the role — now has the four-week winter break to inject confidence in a team which took 16 points from their first 16 league games.

It is a sad end to Schubert’s 15 months in charge which saw him take Gladbach from the bottom of the league table, when he replaced Lucien Favre in September 2015, to fourth last season and qualify for the Champions League.

The 45-year-old Schubert only signed a contract extension in September, which would have run until 2019, but things went downhill fast this season.

The sale of key Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka to Arsenal, defender Havard Nordveit to West Ham, plus the loss of centre-backs Martin Stranl (retired) and Roel Brouwers, to Dutch side Roda Kerkrade, meant Schubert lost a wealth of experience.

Battling displays in their Champions League group against Barcelona, Manchester City and Celtic saw Gladbach finish third to qualify for the Europa League’s knockout stages.

But Schubert has ultimately paid the price for poor form in the Bundesliga, starting with a 4-0 drubbing by Schalke in early October which saw them pick up just six points in the next ten games.

Schubert joins Dirk Schuster (Augsburg), Norbert Meier (Darmstadt), Markus Kauczinski (Ingolstadt), Dieter Hecking (Wolfsburg), Bruno Labbadia (Hamburg) and Viktor Skrypnyk (Werder Bremen) who have all been sacked this season.

— AFP

More from Bundesliga

tags from this story

Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGNBundesliga

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballBundesliga

tags

Europa League
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bundesliga

Ex-Wolfsburg boss Hecking new Gladbach coach

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed