Al Wasl drop points to Al Shabab

Dubai: Contenders Al Wasl were left to rue missed chances and a penalty as they dropped valuable points against Al Shabab in 12th week action of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) late on Friday.

With leaders Al Jazira in action against Al Nasr in Saturday’s derby, Al Wasl remained rooted in second with an identical 26 points, while The Hawks from Al Mamzar added a point to keep their fifth place in the 14-team standings.

The visitors looked a slightly jaded lot showing not too much purpose at finding a goal against an opponent that has conceded ten goals in their last two matches – a 7-3 drubbing at home from Al Jazira followed by a 0-3 away loss to Al Dhafra.

However, with ample amount of talent in their ranks Al Wasl did make a few incisive moves, but could not get a goal throughout the opening 45 minutes of play.

It was Ronaldo Mendes’s snap shot in the 21st minute that sailed straight into the waiting hands of Salem Abdullah on the home team goal and three minutes later, Fabio De Lima blasted way over with an open goal before him.

The second half saw the home team defending from deep within their own half while soaking in the pressure. Al Wasl had the upperhand and they could have wrapped up the three points in the 76th minute when defender Fahad Khalifa handled inside the area and referee Ammar Al Junaibi pointed to the spot. However, the reliable De Lima saw the Al Shabab goalkeeper dive the right way and bring off a fine save to deny the visitors.

As the match approached its end things got even more heated up as Al Wasl went all out for full points. And in search of a goal they nearly paid the price while lagging with their defending as young Mohammad Juma was found open to a cross from Henrique Luvannor in the 81st minute, but the dimunitive playmaker blasted over.

Al Wasl nearly got a goal on the 83rd minute when Humaid Abdullah Abbas rose to head in a cross from Helder Barbosa. But the ball deflected off the upright and was cleared away to safety.

Result

Al Shabab x Al Wasl 0-0