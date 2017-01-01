Mobile
UAE must emulate Mumbai schools cricket culture

Young cricketers need a stage to perform, milestones to break and heroes to idolise

Gulf News
 

I am writing this column from Mumbai, known as the nursery of Indian cricket. This title has been earned not because of the large numbers that play the game here but due to the conducive atmosphere for cricketers to learn the game and reach great heights.

This does not mean that other cities in India lag behind; but this city has a cricketing culture, and that being the reason for Mumbai having won the Ranji Trophy maximum number of times and produced two of the greatest cricketers — Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar — who have shown the way for many top players in the game today. Also, this title also comes from the fact that Mumbai lays great emphasis on schools and college cricket.

Any schools cricketer considers it a matter of pride to claim that he has played in the Giles Shield and Harris Shield inter schools cricket tournaments because these are tournaments in which the greats from this city displayed their skills for the first time.

The UAE too needs such schools and college tournaments. Councils that are now focused on staging the Twenty20 tournaments should consider an inter school or inter collegiate tournament as their priority. In fact, a schools tournament should be the council’s pride and one which has its own identity. Budding cricketers should pride themselves to have participated in it. Dubai Cricket Council’s Al Rawabi inter school cricket tournament had great potential till it faded away once their grounds were taken away.

If young cricketers are given the opportunity to experience stiff competition, that helps lift their game naturally. It will also increase their yearning to work harder and imbibe more techniques of the game from their coaches to deliver in the tournament. The competition in Mumbai schools tournaments is so intense that records created here have even gained international fame.

These young players aim to break schools cricket records created by greats like Tendulkar.

Councils in the UAE must also maintain statistics of the highest scores and best bowling in their inter school tournaments for players to be record holders.

In fact, the UAE team’s present captain Amjad Javed came into prominence through his hard hitting knocks in schools cricket.

In Mumbai, top Test cricketers give away prizes for youngsters and also attend the inauguration of schools tournaments. The UAE too should invite star players like former captain Khurram Khan, World Cup century maker Shaiman Anwar, or UAE women’s team captain Humaira Tasneem to grace the occasions. They may not be Test stars but they have shown what can be achieved playing in the UAE.

Young cricketers need milestones to break and heroes to emulate.

