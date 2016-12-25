Team India’s rise to top is an inspiring lesson

It was indeed a special year for Indian cricket. The team clinched the top ranking in Test cricket; but their journey to the top is a lesson not only for other cricketing nations but cricketers too.

2016 began with Indian fans wanting their team to be the Twenty20 World champions. The team gave them hope too trouncing hosts Australia 3-0 in a Twenty20 series. They then went on to win the Asia Twenty20 Cup as well.

Soon India was talked about as the top favourites to win the T20 World Cup; but that was not to be. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai they crashed out to eventual champions West Indies in the semi-final.

Cricket is a game that rewards the determined and a team that rises from disappointment. Had India not come out of the defeat in that semi-final they would not have done well in the Test series that followed. The best thing the Indian cricket board did then was to send a second-string team to Zimbabwe. That gave players like K.L. Rahul, who scored a century on his one-day debut, the stage to display their skills.

India also fared well in the West Indies tour that followed.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin showed the way through stupendous performances to beat New Zealand and England in India. Despite Kohli’s top form, many doubted his ability to score runs against England. Ashwin, who according to many was a threat only on subcontinent wickets, did well in West Indies too.

To ride over criticisms and perform is what the Indian players did in every match.

What makes Indian team’s achievements special is that all these have happened at a time when their cricket board top officials are entangled in a major court battle. Every top official’s future in the board is in doubt, but the Indian cricket system is such that the team can remain unaffected. This is where Anil Kumble, the current coach needs to be lauded, and so should Ravi Shastri, who though did not clinch the coach’s post, instilled those fighting qualities in the players.

What matters in today’s cricket are victories against the best teams. The scars of defeat rarely live on if a team can demolish their opponents in another series.

When Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman hung up their boots, many wondered whether the Indian team would be the same again.

Today youngsters like Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jayant Yadav and Karun Nair are lining up to prove their class.

Like Nair, who hit a triple century, and Yadav, who cracked a century down the batting order, everyone looks to exploit all possible opportunity. Any team that has players with such focus will be the best and can remain the best.