Team India’s rise to top is an inspiring lesson

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Team India’s rise to top is an inspiring lesson

Despite setbacks and board officials in court battle players were focused to win

Gulf News
 

It was indeed a special year for Indian cricket. The team clinched the top ranking in Test cricket; but their journey to the top is a lesson not only for other cricketing nations but cricketers too.

2016 began with Indian fans wanting their team to be the Twenty20 World champions. The team gave them hope too trouncing hosts Australia 3-0 in a Twenty20 series. They then went on to win the Asia Twenty20 Cup as well.

Soon India was talked about as the top favourites to win the T20 World Cup; but that was not to be. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai they crashed out to eventual champions West Indies in the semi-final.

Cricket is a game that rewards the determined and a team that rises from disappointment. Had India not come out of the defeat in that semi-final they would not have done well in the Test series that followed. The best thing the Indian cricket board did then was to send a second-string team to Zimbabwe. That gave players like K.L. Rahul, who scored a century on his one-day debut, the stage to display their skills.

India also fared well in the West Indies tour that followed.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin showed the way through stupendous performances to beat New Zealand and England in India. Despite Kohli’s top form, many doubted his ability to score runs against England. Ashwin, who according to many was a threat only on subcontinent wickets, did well in West Indies too.

To ride over criticisms and perform is what the Indian players did in every match.

What makes Indian team’s achievements special is that all these have happened at a time when their cricket board top officials are entangled in a major court battle. Every top official’s future in the board is in doubt, but the Indian cricket system is such that the team can remain unaffected. This is where Anil Kumble, the current coach needs to be lauded, and so should Ravi Shastri, who though did not clinch the coach’s post, instilled those fighting qualities in the players.

What matters in today’s cricket are victories against the best teams. The scars of defeat rarely live on if a team can demolish their opponents in another series.

When Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman hung up their boots, many wondered whether the Indian team would be the same again.

Today youngsters like Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jayant Yadav and Karun Nair are lining up to prove their class.

Like Nair, who hit a triple century, and Yadav, who cracked a century down the batting order, everyone looks to exploit all possible opportunity. Any team that has players with such focus will be the best and can remain the best.

More from Cricket

tags from this story

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGNRavichandran Ashwin
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
Sachin Tendulkar
follow this tag on MGNSachin Tendulkar
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricket

tags

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
West Indies
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Cricket

Bangladesh keeper Mushfiqur out of ODI series

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees