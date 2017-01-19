Sri Lanka eager to hit back after Test whitewash

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sri Lanka eager to hit back after Test whitewash

Mathews looks to start afresh as South African skipper du Plessis defends giving players a rest

Gulf News
 

Centurion: Sri Lanka are eager to regain some pride after a dismal Test series when they start the limited-overs section of their tour with the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Friday.

They will face an inexperienced South African team in the T20 series before playing the hosts in five One Day Internationals.

“Hopefully we can start afresh,” said Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews after a 3-0 Test series whitewash which he said was the worst defeat of his captaincy.

“We have some fresh faces in the T20 team and hopefully we can beat South Africa. We have still got a long way to go in South Africa so we need to keep our heads high.”

All three Tests were played on pitches designed to help South Africa’s fast bowlers but the tourists can look forward to more batsmen-friendly pitches, starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion this week.

Sri Lanka will also be relieved not to face Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, the bowlers most responsible for their destruction in the Tests.

Left-arm fast bowler Wayne Parnell is the only current Test player in a South African T20 squad which includes five international newcomers.

Faf du Plessis, the Test and regular T20 captain, is among those rested, with batsman Farhaan Behardien taking over the captaincy.

“I understand that people would like to see the Proteas with their strongest team,” said du Plessis.

“But the vision looking forward is that with the importance of certain formats coming up in the next six to eight months, right now T20 is not as important as one-dayers and Test cricket, so it is important to give guys some time to rest.”

South Africa are expected to be at full-strength for the one-day internationals as both teams work towards the Champions Trophy in England in June.

Young talent

Sri Lanka’s recent record in T20 internationals is not encouraging.

Since beating Afghanistan in their first match of the World T20 in India last March, they have lost their most recent six matches.

They retain six of their Test squad, including talented young batsmen Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva, who will be hoping to show their skills in more benign conditions than they endured in the Tests.

South Africa have not played a T20 international since defeating Sri Lanka in their last match of an otherwise disappointing World T20 campaign in March.

Behardien, David Miller, Imran Tahir and Aaron Phangiso are the only members of the current squad who played in that tournament, although AB de Villiers is expected to strengthen the squad for the last match in Cape Town.

Both teams have yet to announce their one-day international squads.

T20 international squads:

South Africa: Farhaan Behardien (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heino Kuhn, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, AB de Villiers (for third match only).

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thikshila de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana.

Fixtures:

January 20, First T20 international, Centurion

January 22, Second T20 international, Johannesburg

January 25, Third T20 international, Cape Town

January 28, First one-day international, Port Elizabeth

February 1, Second one-day international, Durban

February 4, Third one-day international, Johannesburg

February 7, Fourth one-day international, Cape Town

February 10, Fifth one-day international, Centurion

More from Sri Lanka

tags from this story

Angelo Mathews
follow this tag on MGNAngelo Mathews
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
Vernon Philander
follow this tag on MGNVernon Philander
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketSri Lanka

tags

Angelo Mathews
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
Vernon Philander
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Sri Lanka

Lanka back Mathews as captain until World Cup

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access