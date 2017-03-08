Mendis misses double ton, puts Sri Lanka on top

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mendis misses double ton, puts Sri Lanka on top

Bangladesh resolute in reply as openers score half-centuries

Image Credit: AFP
Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal runs between the wickets during the first day of a two-day warm-up match between Sri Lanka President XI and Bangladesh in Moratuwa, on the outskirts of Colombo.
Gulf News
 

Galle: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis fell agonisingly short of a maiden double century but his career-best 194 propelled the hosts to 494 all out against Bangladesh in the first innings of the first Test on Wednesday.

In reply, the tourists finished day two on 133-2, still 361 runs behind, at the Galle International Stadium.

Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar, who raised 118 runs with fellow opener Tamim Iqbal (57), was batting on 66 at stumps with skipper Mushfiqur Rahim on one at the other end.

Mendis, resuming on his overnight score of 166, eclipsed his previous best of 176 when he attempted a hook shot off Subhasis Roy and Mustafizur Rahman caught the top-edge, but not before the fielder trod on the boundary rope.

Mendis smacked Mehedi Hasan Miraz for his fourth sixth to race to 192 but fell to the off-spinner when Tamim took a brilliant catch in the deep.

Realising momentum was taking him across the rope after taking the catch, Tamim lobbed the ball back into play and returned to pouch it, ending Mendis’ 285-ball knock which also included 19 boundaries.

Mendis added 110 runs with Niroshan Dickwella whose fluent 75 off 76 balls included six boundaries and a six.

Down the order, Dilruwan Perera scored 51 before the hosts were all out an hour after the lunch break.

Mehedi was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, claiming 4-113.

 

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka 1st innings:

(321-4 overnight)

K. Mendis c Tamim b Mehedi 194

N. Dickwella c Mahmudullah b Mehedi 75

D. Perera lbw b Mehedi 51

R. Herath c Soumya b Mustafizur 14

S. Lakmal run out 8

L. Sandakan c Mehedi b Shakib 5

L. Kumara not out 0

Extras (b4, lb10, w4, nb 5) 23

Total (all out; 129.1 overs) 494

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Tharanga), 2-60 (Karunaratne), 3-92 (Chandimal), 4-288 (Gunaratne), 5-398 (Mendis), 6-432 (Dickwella), 7-457 (Herath), 8-480 (Lakmal), 9-494 (Perera), 10-494 (Sandakan)

Bowling: Mustafizur 25-5-68-2 (nb1), Taskin 21-3-77-1 (nb2, w2), Roy 24-4-103-1 (nb2, w1)), Mehedi 22-1-113-4, Shakib 32.1-5-100-1, Soumya 3-0-9-0 (w1), Mahmudullah 2-0-10-0

Bangladesh 1st innings

Tamim Iqbal run out 57

Soumya Sarkar not out 66

Mominul Haque lbw b Perera 7

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 1

Extras (lb1, w1) 2

Total (two wickets; 46 overs) 133

Fall of wickets: 1-118 (Tamim), 2-127 (Mominul)

To bat: Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Subashis Roy

Bowling: S. Lakmal 5-0-15-0, L. Kumara 7-0-38-0 (w1), D. Perera 13-3-32-1, R. Herath 11-01-30-0, L. Sandakan 10-5-17-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires — Aleem Dar (PAK) and Marais Erasmus (SA)

TV umpire — Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee — Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

More from Sri Lanka

tags from this story

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketSri Lanka

tags

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
bangladesh cricket team
 

Scoreboard

Read More

Also In Sri Lanka

Lankans take control despite Mushfiqur defiance

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 9, 2017


FC Barcelona players celebrate their last goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE