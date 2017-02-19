Gunaratne fireworks seal T20 series for Lanka

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gunaratne fireworks seal T20 series for Lanka

Rival skipper Finch admires match-winning effort

Image Credit: AFP
Asela Gunaratne of Sri Lanka celebrates after scoring the winning run during the second Twenty20 match against Australia at Kardinia Park in Geelong yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Geelong, Australia: Asela Gunaratne slammed a pulse-racing 84 to power Sri Lanka to a last-ball victory against Australia on Sunday, clinching their Twenty20 series.

Gunaratne pounded the Australian bowlers with five sixes and six fours off 46 balls to get his side home by two wickets to scenes of wild jubilation at Geelong.

It was the second time the Sri Lankans had denied Australia victory off the last ball, with Chamara Kapugedera hammering a boundary to win Friday’s opening match in Melbourne.

The Sri Lankans remain unbeaten in five T20Is in Australia, but this was their finest rally to victory in front of their excited expatriate fans.

With four overs left Sri Lanka needed 52 to win but an undaunted Gunaratne tore into the Australian attack, slamming Moises Henriques for three consecutive sixes and a four and then taking two fours and a six off Andrew Tye’s final over.

The bashful Gunaratne only offered a few words — “It is a very happy moment” — before dashing away from his post-match man-of-the-match presentation.

“Asela’s was an amazing innings. We lost too many wickets early but Asela finished the game for us,” skipper Upul Tharanga said.

“Winning in Australia is a huge achievement. This is Asela’s first tour to Australia and we are happy.”

Australia’s captain Aaron Finch paid tribute to Gunaratne’s dynamic innings.

“When you’ve got an in-form batter in, it is tough. That was one hell of an innings,” Finch said.

“I thought the way we bowled in the middle was outstanding. When you have a good player in good form, they hurt you.

“Sri Lanka played very well there. Take nothing away from them. We have been on the receiving end again. The series is gone, hopefully, we can salvage something in Adelaide.”

The series may be decided but there is one match to play, in Adelaide on Wednesday, with the Sri Lankans eyeing a clean sweep.

Their triumph in Australia follows a 2-1 T20 series victory over South Africa last month.

The Australians could not believe what they were seeing after having the tourists struggling on 40 for five in the fifth over and going nowhere fast.

But Gunaratne, who bludgeoned 52 off 37 balls in the first game in Melbourne, hit out spectacularly while Kapugedera chipped in with a run-a-ball 32.

Henriques earlier hit his first T20 international half-century to steer Australia to 173 after being put in to bat first.

The big-hitting all-rounder was left unbeaten on 56 from 37 balls when the last wicket fell off the final ball.

Veteran Nuwan Kulasekara captured three wickets in the final over to keep the dangerous Henriques away from the strike and restrict the Australia score. He finished with four for 31 from four overs.

Australia began strongly, with Michael Klinger slamming 43 off 37 balls and the promoted Ben Dunk 32 off only 14 balls.

Dilshan Munaweera’s one over cost 22 runs, with Dunk clouting him for three sixes and a four.

Sri Lanka did not help their cause with a few dropped catches. Kapugedera put down Henriques when he was on 19.

But Milinda Siriwardana took a superb diving catch at long-off to dismiss Ashton Turner for seven.

Australia made two changes, with fast bowler Jhye Richardson making his debut and Dunk called in to bolster the top order.

Fast bowler Billy Stanlake was dropped along with the leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka made one change to the team that won in Melbourne on Friday, bringing in batsman Kusal Mendis at the expense of left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

 

Scoreboard

Australia

M. Klinger c Dickwella b Bandara 43

A. Finch c and b Bandara 12

B. Dunk b Gunaratne 32

M. Henriques not out 56

T. Head c Dickwella b Kulasekara 4

A. Turner c Siriwardana b Prasanna 7

J. Faulkner lbw b Malinga 1

T. Paine lbw b Malinga 7

P. Cummins b Kulasekara 3

A. Tye lbw b Kulasekara 0

J. Richardson b Kulasekara 0

Extras (lb5, w3) 8

Total (all out, 20 overs) 173

Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Finch), 2-63 (Dunk), 3-113 (Klinger), 4-121 (Head), 5-134 (Turner), 6-144 (Faulkner), 7-162 (Paine), 8-169 (Cummins), 9-173 (Tye), 10-173 (Richardson)

Bowling: Malinga 4-0-31-2, Kulasekara 4-0-31-4 (2w), Bandara 4-0-32-2 (1w), Munaweera 1-0-22-0, Gunaratne 3-0-26-1, Prasanna 4-0-26-1

 

Sri Lanka

N. Dickwella c Paine b Faulkner 14

U. Tharanga c Richardson b Turner 4

D. Munaweera c Paine b Tye 10

K. Mendis c Paine b Richardson 5

A. Gunaratne not out 84

M. Siriwardana c Turner b Tye 0

C. Kapugedera c Dunk b Cummins 32

S. Prasanna c Head b Faulkner 7

N. Kulasekara c Klinger b Tye 12

L. Malinga not out 1

Extras (lb2, w5) 7

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 176

Did not bat: S. Bandara

Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Tharanga), 2-22 (Dickwella), 3-27 (Mendis), 4-40 (Munaweera), 5-40 (Siriwardana), 6-92 (Kapugedera), 7-119 (Prasanna), 8-160 (Kulasekara)

Bowling: Turner 2-0-15-1, Cummins 3-0-28-1 (1w), Faulkner 4-0-32-2, Richardson 3-0-24-1, Tye 4-0-37-3 (1w), Henriques 4-0-38-0 (2w)

Result: Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets

Series: Sri Lanka 2-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Simon Fry (AUS), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

Third umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

More from Sri Lanka

tags from this story

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
Tillakaratne Dilshan
follow this tag on MGNTillakaratne Dilshan
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Aaron Finch
follow this tag on MGNAaron Finch

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketSri Lanka

tags

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
Tillakaratne Dilshan
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Aaron Finch
follow this tag on MGN
 

Scoreboard

Read More

Also In Sri Lanka

Lankans clinch thriller to welcome back Malinga

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 20, 2017


Competitors take part in the 1600 meters flat race at the White Turf horse racing event in St Moritz.AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world