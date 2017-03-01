Mobile
Dickwella, Gunaratne named for Bangladesh Tests

Herath to lead squad in the absence of Mathews

Gulf News
 

Colombo: Batsmen Niroshan Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne have been rewarded for their recent limited-overs success with spots in Sri Lanka’s Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh, starting next week.

The 23-year-old Dickwella played the last of his four Tests in July, 2014, in New Zealand and the opener who can also keep has scored heavily in the domestic circuit as well.

He was impressive in the limited-overs matches in South Africa and Australia this year, prompting his inclusion in the 15-man Test squad, to be led by left-arm spinner Rangana Herath in absence of injured regular skipper Angelo Mathews.

Gunaratne, who played both his Tests in Zimbabwe last year, hit his first One Day International hundred in South Africa last month and also posted two match-winning fifties in the recent Twenty20 series in Australia.

With all-rounder Mathews missing from the squad, Gunaratne’s slow medium pace bowling could also come in handy against the South Asian rivals, who are ranked ninth among 10 test teams and two places below Sri Lanka.

The experienced Herath will also lead the spin attack, which also features Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan and uncapped Malinda Pushpakumara.

