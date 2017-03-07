South Africa to gamble on Morkel’s fitness in first Test against New Zealand

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

South Africa to gamble on Morkel’s fitness in first Test against New Zealand

Hosts leave option of playing second spinner open

Gulf News
 

Dunedin: South Africa will gamble on the fitness of speedster Morne Morkel when the first Test against New Zealand begins in Dunedin on Wednesday.

With cool, blustery conditions expected and a green hue to the wicket, New Zealand would not confirm their likely line-up Tuesday, leaving open the option of playing a second spin bowler.

But South African captain Faf du Plessis felt that one spinner and Morkel slotting in as the third seamer behind Vern Philander and Kagiso Rabada would give his side the best balance.

The 1.96 metre (6ft 5in) Morkel, with 242 Test wickets, has been out of international action since early last year with a back injury which he aggravated again during a tour match in Australia last November.

Du Plessis said the risk of putting the tall paceman back into action against New Zealand was worth it.

“If he’s not going to be able to play now then we’ll never know if we don’t take that chance,” du Plessis said Tuesday.

“Every time he’s bowled in the nets it felt to me like he was bowling at his best.

“So it’s an opportunity we have to take as a team and see where Morne is with his back. All the reports say it’s 100 per cent fine.”

The odds heavily favour South Africa going into the match, having beaten New Zealand in 12 of 21 Tests in the past 20 years with eight draws and a solitary New Zealand win in 2004.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his side had already put behind them the 3-2 one-day international series loss to the Proteas but conceded the tourists were also favourites to take the Tests as well.

“I suppose so. They’re always very, very competitive in all formats, and all conditions as well,” he said.

New Zealand have two spinners in their squad, Jeetan Patel and Mitchell Santner, and for the past 22 Tests played in New Zealand the captain winning the toss has bowled first in pace-friendly conditions.

However, Williamson was giving nothing away about the balance of his side nor what he will do if he wins the toss. “It’s a similar looking surface to what we’re used to. A bit of green grass and might offer a little bit to the seamers initially,” Williamson said.

“We have 13 players here in the squad and there’ll be two unlucky guys that miss out, but we’re considering all options. We want to have another look tomorrow at the surface. It can change quickly.”

The likely selection debates for New Zealand would seem to be between Patel and Santner and for the all-rounders’ role between Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme.

More from South Africa

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketSouth Africa

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In South Africa

Williamson leads fightback by injury-hit Kiwis

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 9, 2017


FC Barcelona players celebrate their last goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media