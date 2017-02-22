Mobile
Sourav Ganguly column: Aussies have skyhigh expectations from Lyon

It will take a monumental effort from the visitors

Gulf News
 

It’s the beginning of a new series and another opportunity for India to continue their good run in their backyard. The hype before an India-Australia series is normal because whenever Australia comes to India, there is an air of anticipation that it is going to be like the series against the Aussies of old.

But the fact of the matter is that the record of the Australians of this generation in sub-continent conditions, be it against Sri Lanka, Pakistan or India, has been very poor and I believe it’s going to take a monumental effort for them to change it.

The biggest advantage of the Australia side of 2001 was that there was pressure from both ends at the time of their bowling. To win Test matches one needs 20 wickets and that is why India is so good in these conditions as their group of bowlers do that consistently. The Australian side of that era, along with Shane Warne, was terrific.

The fast bowlers kept the pressure on at one end and Warne, despite being under pressure, bowled well. It is surprising to see that Nathan Lyon’s strike rate in these conditions has been better than Warne’s; unfortunately the results have not been the same!

The good thing for the Aussies will be the pitches they play on. During their last trip, the pitches were absolute rank turners, but of late the Indian team has played on good pitches. The series against England was ample proof of that when they got big totals with the bat, but ultimately could not get India out. I completely agree with Darren Lehmann that tosses will not decide matches, but it depends on how both teams play.

The last time India lost a series at home was when they came back battered and bruised from Australia and faced a mighty England with two outstanding spinners in the form of Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar. But this Australia will face an Indian team that has lost nothing in the recent past, and this will be their main problem. India in India believe they can get out of any situation and their performance has proven that time and again.

Australia will need Lyon to bowl well. That, however, will not be enough. If they are to make an impact as a team, it will take Lyon picking 30 wickets in four Tests and at the same time for the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and maybe another spinner to stand up and be counted.

The test for the Aussies will be mental as well. A loss early on will make the slide quicker, as it did for England. Alastair Cook and his team lost momentum as the five-Test series progressed. Performing became very difficult, and it could turn out to be the same for Australia.

I don’t generally make predictions in sport, but India can really make it hard for them.

(Gameplan)

