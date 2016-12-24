Ravichandran Ashwin: I’ve admired many, it’s time I admired myself

Ravichandran Ashwin

Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin has won the cricketer of the year award and the Test cricketer of the year award through sheer dedication and an honest approach to the game.

Speaking to Gulf News after launching the East Sports Management (ESM) Cricket Academy at the Shyam Bhatia cricket museum, Ashwin opened up about his game. And his views revealed how shrewd a thinker he is of the game. Every answer to the queries were well researched and thoroughly analysed.

To a query about whether the art of mastering spin is a science today, Ashwin said: “I personally see it that way but maybe for another person or another individual it is to try and not complicate this art and try and repeat what he has to do time and again that gives him the success. I don’t think there is no one way to success or one way of skinning a cat. There are multiple ways of doing it and I think as a spinner the highest prowess - the sign of mastery of spin bowling - comes with a lot of thinking, out thinking a batsman and ironing out technical glitches over a period of time.

“He should have the ability to try and be innovative and set your own fields. I think the first and most important thing for a spinner is to be able to set his own fields that dictates the kind of confidence he has and also that takes him into a zone where he needs to know how much he can improve after a particular game. So setting your own field is paramount importance for a spinner.”

Dhoni versus Kohli

When asked how was it to be playing under two captains — Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli — and did he get the right kind of field from both? Ashwin said: “As far as I have the ball in my hand I am the ring master. I set my fields and to what extent the captain gives the flexibility is definitely the peripheral vision of the captains. With respect to both these captains they have let me loose, they have given the ball and gone and stood in their own fielding position. The moment I came into the Chennai Super Kings team and the first time I started bowling under any captain, even in first class, I have dictated my own fields because if I don’t pick up wickets I am the one who will sit at home. So I need the freedom. I had no issue with any of the captains and no one has stopped me from expressing myself.”

Ashwin bowls a huge variety of deliveries. Though known as an off spinner he even bowls leg spin. “I just want to be known as an excellent cricketer when I finish and not be known as anything precisely,” he said.

“I would be very happy if I am known as one of the good cricketers who left behind a legacy rather than anything. I think if you can master a few trades there is no harm in trying to go after it with utmost passion and belief.

Related Links Criticism does not bother me, says Ashwin

“I think that is certainly what the game is demanding so who are we to dictate terms as to saying what I want to be. I think it is more what the game wants that we have to deliver.”

Asked if it is true he refrained from bowling the doosra because it cannot be bowled without bending the arm, he replied: “To be honest doosra does not come for me. If I have to bowl a doosra I for ones believe that you need to definitely bend the rules, forget about bending the elbows. I am not one to pass judgement on whether you should be allowed to do it or not allowed to do. I firmly think that you should be able to stick within the rules and excel within it.”

Records don’t matter

Do records really matter for him? “Records don’t matter to me. I am not playing this game to finish at so many number of wickets or runs. I am playing this game because I believe genuinely that I was born to play this game and I love this game.”

When asked whom have he marvelled as spinner, Ashwin said: “I have admired a lot of people it is time I admired myself.”

And so what does one have to do to win the top cricket awards? “Once Albert Einstein said that people use only one per cent of their brain,” Ashwin said

“I think as a cricketer if you look around examples of cricketers if you can just be that point one per cent smarter than the other cricketer I think you would do well for yourself. I think after a point of time you have to play cricket with your head. Look at how MS Dhoni plays his game, he waits for the other person to crumble until then he waits. It is basically like stealth when it comes to hunting for animals”.