Pakistan batsman Akmal tangles with traffic police

Umar Akmal

Lahore: Temperamental Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on Thursday was involved in a heated argument with police over a traffic violation for the second time in his controversy-beset career.

The 26-year-old was stopped in his hometown of Lahore for driving a car bearing a personalised number plate deemed illegal by customs and excise officials.

“Police stopped me and used foul language and they told me I would have to remove the number plate myself,” he later told reporters.

Akmal is a regular for the Pakistan team and had just flown home after his Lahore Qalandars team was knocked out of the Pakistan Super League being staged in the UAE.

An explosive hitter who was rated highly when he burst on the scene as a teenager, his career has suffered from disciplinary problems both on and off the field.

He was jailed for a day in February 2014 after fighting a traffic warden who stopped him for breaking a traffic signal.

He was also accused of fighting with a gate keeper at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore who refused entry to his car in 2014.

Akmal was dropped from Pakistan’s one-day squad after the World Cup 2015 on the recommendation of then coach Waqar Younis who labelled him as an undisciplined and a selfish player, though he has since made a comeback.