Smith: It was good to see Haddin play that knock

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Smith: It was good to see Haddin play that knock

Peshawar’s Kamran disappointed at missing ton but more upset over losing the match

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Defending champions Islamabad United registered a seven-wicket victory with two balls to spare over Peshawar Zalm in the opening match of the HBL Pakistan Super League on Thursday at Dubai International stadium.

Peshwar’s total of 190 for 9 was already a tough target, and the revised target of 173 in 18 overs wasn’t easy either, but Dwayne Smith and Brad Haddin shattered Peshawar’s hopes of a victory. Smith played an anchor role through his 55, but it was 39-year-old Brad Haddin who stole the thunder through a sparkling 73 off 39 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes.

Asked how Islamabad went about the chase, Smith said: “It was very simple and that was to try and get some quick runs. For that we decided to make them (Peshawar bowlers) change their line. They started to bowl very smart. We stuck to our plans and it worked for us.”

Smith sportingly applauded the Peshawar attack too. “Those guys bowled well, but I think we batted better. It was good to see Haddin come out and play the way he did and also Shane Watson. We hope to continue to perform this way and carry us through this competition.”

Smith felt it wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on and admitted they were a little behind at one stage.

“It was difficult to bat, but we stuck to our basics. We were a little bit behind, but we know that the guy we have can hit and can score freely. So that wasn’t a problem, we have a good side.”

Smith also insisted the target wasn’t tough. “I think we were lucky to get them around 185 to 190 and we were happy with the score we had to chase. When we left the field everyone believed we could get the runs. We stuck to our plans and our plans worked.”

Kamran Akmal, who set the tone for an exciting match through a breezy 88 for Peshawar with six boundaries and six sixers, is delighted at having scored the first fifty of the second edition. “I feel good and happy to get the first fifty in the first match. We made a good total, but Smith and Haddin played match-winning knocks. Haddin was outstanding. It was a pressure match. We fought back, but lost due to some small mistakes we made and we will rectify them in the next match.”

When asked if it was upsetting not to get a century, Kamran said: “I am upset I could not get 100, but more upset that my team did not win. Always my focus is to ensure my team wins.”

To a query as to whether he is now hoping for a return to the Pakistan team, Kamran said: “My job is to perform on the ground and show my fitness and it is up to the selectors to decide. In the coming matches too I hope to continue such a performance.”

Brief scores:

Islamabad United bt Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets. Peshawar Zalmi 190 for 9 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 43, Kamran Akmal 88, Shane Watson 4 for 44) Islamabad United 175 for 3 in 17.4 overs (Dwayne Smith 55, Brad Haddin 73, Shane Watson 26 n.o). Man of the match: Brad Haddin.

More from Aus vs Ind

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Shane Watson
follow this tag on MGNShane Watson
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPSL

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Shane Watson
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aus vs Ind

Bangladesh hold firm in reply to Herculean total

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 8, 2017


Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer reacts in the finish area of the women's Super-G race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?