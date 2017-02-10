Smith: It was good to see Haddin play that knock

Dubai: Defending champions Islamabad United registered a seven-wicket victory with two balls to spare over Peshawar Zalm in the opening match of the HBL Pakistan Super League on Thursday at Dubai International stadium.

Peshwar’s total of 190 for 9 was already a tough target, and the revised target of 173 in 18 overs wasn’t easy either, but Dwayne Smith and Brad Haddin shattered Peshawar’s hopes of a victory. Smith played an anchor role through his 55, but it was 39-year-old Brad Haddin who stole the thunder through a sparkling 73 off 39 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes.

Asked how Islamabad went about the chase, Smith said: “It was very simple and that was to try and get some quick runs. For that we decided to make them (Peshawar bowlers) change their line. They started to bowl very smart. We stuck to our plans and it worked for us.”

Smith sportingly applauded the Peshawar attack too. “Those guys bowled well, but I think we batted better. It was good to see Haddin come out and play the way he did and also Shane Watson. We hope to continue to perform this way and carry us through this competition.”

Smith felt it wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on and admitted they were a little behind at one stage.

“It was difficult to bat, but we stuck to our basics. We were a little bit behind, but we know that the guy we have can hit and can score freely. So that wasn’t a problem, we have a good side.”

Smith also insisted the target wasn’t tough. “I think we were lucky to get them around 185 to 190 and we were happy with the score we had to chase. When we left the field everyone believed we could get the runs. We stuck to our plans and our plans worked.”

Kamran Akmal, who set the tone for an exciting match through a breezy 88 for Peshawar with six boundaries and six sixers, is delighted at having scored the first fifty of the second edition. “I feel good and happy to get the first fifty in the first match. We made a good total, but Smith and Haddin played match-winning knocks. Haddin was outstanding. It was a pressure match. We fought back, but lost due to some small mistakes we made and we will rectify them in the next match.”

When asked if it was upsetting not to get a century, Kamran said: “I am upset I could not get 100, but more upset that my team did not win. Always my focus is to ensure my team wins.”

To a query as to whether he is now hoping for a return to the Pakistan team, Kamran said: “My job is to perform on the ground and show my fitness and it is up to the selectors to decide. In the coming matches too I hope to continue such a performance.”

Brief scores:

Islamabad United bt Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets. Peshawar Zalmi 190 for 9 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 43, Kamran Akmal 88, Shane Watson 4 for 44) Islamabad United 175 for 3 in 17.4 overs (Dwayne Smith 55, Brad Haddin 73, Shane Watson 26 n.o). Man of the match: Brad Haddin.