Sharjah promises full house for PSL second leg

Venue to host 10 matches from February 15, including weekend double-headers

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
Fans watch Shahid Afridi of Peshawar Jalmi bat against Karachi Kings in their PSL match at Sharjah cricket stadium on Thursday.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Sharjah Cricket Stadium is all geared up for the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which commenced on February 9 at the Dubai International stadium.

The stadium, which boasts a huge fan base among Pakistani cricketers, will stage matches from February 15. Speaking to Gulf News, Mazhar Khan, general manager of the Sharjah Cricket Association said: “All arrangements are in place for some exciting Twenty20 matches. We are confident of full houses. Be it Twenty20 or one-day matches, cricket fans have thronged the stadium since 1981 and matches here have always been exciting.”

The opening match of the second edition in Sharjah, after a two-day break through Tuesday, will be between defending champions Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad, after their defeat to Lahore Qalandars, will be keen to show themselves as the champions but Quetta, having won both their matches, will aim to extend their winning run.

The double-headers on Friday and Saturday are expected to be major crowd pullers. “The weekend back-to-back double-headers will be a special feast of high-quality cricket and I really would recommend buying tickets immediately,” added Mazhar.

The venue will host round-robin matches until February 20 as well as the first two playoff matches on February 28 and March 1. This stadium, which has found a mention in the Guinness World Records for hosting the most number of one-day matches in the world, has also become a popular Twenty20 venue.

Nearly 20 top international cricketers will be in action during the PSL matches and the wickets are likely to produce lots of runs.

Tickets are already on sale online at Q-Tickets.com and Sharjah Cricket Stadium as well as at Karachi Darbar and Sindh Punjab Restaurant, besides AJ Sports store. The organisers have made sure to ensure that ticket rates are affordable.

Ticket prices range from Dh20 for the North Stand to Dh250 for the Members’ Enclosure. For the double header, it will be Dh40. A total of ten matches will be held at the stadium.

 

SHARJAH FIXTURES

Feb 15: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 16: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

Feb 17: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

Feb 17: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

Feb 18: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Feb 18: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 19: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

Feb 20: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Feb 28: Team 1 vs Team 2

March 1: Playoff 2: Team 3 vs Team 4

SHARJAH FIXTURES

Langer backs Marsh to bat at No. 6 in India

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 13, 2017


Luca Aerni of Switzerland won the combined event at world ski championships after being 30th fastest in downhill. Reuters

