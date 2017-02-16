Quetta skipper Sarfraz upset with death bowling

Islamabad United batsman Sam Billings plays a shot during his match winning inning of 78 runs in 50 balls against Quetta Gladiators during their PSL match at Sharjah cricket stadium.

Sharjah: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmad is disappointed that their winning streak got snapped by Islamabad United in the very first match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. By beating Quetta, Islamabad have joined Quetta and Peshawar at the top with four points from three games.

Though Sam Billings and Shane Watson were responsible for Islamabad’s victory through their aggressive batting, Sarfraz feels the bowlers of both sides made the difference.

“I would credit the bowlers of the United team for their victory. Our top-order failed to fire. We are backing them though. We would try to rectify the mistakes that we did in this game. The death bowling was the difference between the two sides.”

Quetta’s left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took two vital Islamabad wickets to give his team hopes of victory, feels that Watson’s knock made the difference. “Our start was good. We picked wickets but Watson’s knock was too good.”

Watson hit 36 runs off 27 balls and added 63 runs in 7.1 overs with Billings to tilt the match.

“In Twenty20 a good innings can change the game. Watson actually changed the game.”

Nawaz feels his team scored around twenty runs less than needed.

“We wanted around 170 runs but still we fought well with 149 runs. It was a good fight.”

Nawaz, who made his Test debut in Dubai against West Indies last year, knows the conditions here well too.

“Sharjah pitch was flat as usual. To win you need 170 to 175 runs total,” said Nawaz.

Islamabad captain Misbah feels the last five overs made the difference.

“Billings played a good knock and so did Watson. I am happy that as a team we did well. Last five overs were the difference. It was an important win. You want to get early wins in the tournament. When you win, a lot of things go in your favour and it helps.”

The Quetta team are worried over the form of their star batsman Kevin Pietersen. In two successive matches he has got out for a duck which has pushed the team down. Brief scores: Islamabad United bt Quetta Gladiators by five wickets. Quetta Gladiators 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Asad Shafiq 45, Ahmad Shahzad 26, Thisara Perera 27, Mohammad Mahmadullah 29n.o Mohammad Sami 2 for 28, Shane Watson 2 for 22) Islamabad United 149 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Sam Billings 78n.o, Shane Watson 36, Mohammad Nawaz 2 for 18) Man of the match: Sam Billings.