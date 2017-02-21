Mobile
Pakistan Super League: Lahore pull off a one wicket win over Islamabad

Low-scoring match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium produces another thrilling conclusion

 

Sharjah: It was another thriller at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Lahore Qalandars pulled of a one-wicket win over Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League  on Monday.

Though Lahore restricted Islamabad to 145 for 8 in 20 overs, Islamabad fought back to take Lahore’s nine wickets.

Umar Akmal, through a brilliant knock of 66 runs off 42 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes, pulled Lahore close to the target. Grant Elliott through an unbeaten 26 ensured the victory through a six in the last over. 

Lahore won the toss and elected to field.  Islamabad openers Dwayne Smith and Rafatullah Mohand  put on 32 runs. Rafatullah was the first to go. Aamer Yamin had Rafatullah top edge to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 18.

Yamin, who generated excellent pace,  also removed next man Brad Haddin for 1. Trying to slog to mid wicket,  he edged on to his wicket.

In the seventh over Smith too fell, trapped leg before by Yasir Shah for 20. Yamin also got the prize wicket of Misbah Ul Haq for 16. Misbah inside edged to wicketkeeper Rizwan but was not happy with the decision.

Six runs later,  Ben Duckett too followed  bowled by Yasir Shah for 14 while attempting a switch hit.

Shane Watson fell leg before to Sunil Narine for 7 while going forward and missing the line while attempting to push.

Six down for 83 in 13.4 overs Islamabad looked set for a total below 100. However, Amat Butt and Shadab Khan took the score to 136.  Butt fell to Sohail Tanvir playing into the hands of Brendon McCullum at mid-off for 17. Shadab by hitting three sixes and two boundaries scored 42 runs  before being run out.

Lahore opener Cameron Delport and Brendon McCullum put on 27 runs. Delport on 12 fell when he took off the eye while attempting to hook and  top edged to be  got caught by Shadab at point. Rumman Raees took the price wicket of McCullum on 11 in the sixth over. Through a slower ball, Raees made him play into the hands of Misbah at mid-off .

Much was expected off Fakhar  Zaman but he lasted only five balls to score six runs. Meanwhile, Umar Akmal began to open out. In the 10th over Shane Watson clean bowled Mohammad Rizwan  for 3. To make matters worse Mohammad Irfan got runout for a duck. Raees returning for another spell, trapped Sunil Narine leg before for a duck.

Shadab also took the prize wicket of Akmal for 66, trapped leg before  with a quick googly. When Raees also dismissed Sohail Tanvir caught by Smith at square leg, Lahore needed six runs in six balls to win. With the first ball of the last over, Sami dismissed Yameen for a duck. Grant Elliott, by hitting the next ball from Sami for a six over long on,  helped Lahore reach  the target with four balls to spare.

Brief scores

Lahore Qalandars bt Islamabad United by 1 run.  Islamabad United 145 for 8 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 20, Shadab 42, Aamer Yamin 3 for 17, Yasir Shah 2 for 27) Lahore Qalandars 146 for 9 in 20 overs (Umar Akmal 66, Grant Elliott 26n.o, Rumman Raees 3 for 26, Shadab Khan 2 for 28). Man of the match: Umar Akmal

