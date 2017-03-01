Mobile
For cricket’s Who’s Who, nothing does it like a cup of tea

Richards, Hafeez and Shehzad share their love for the beverage as they unwind at the launch of former Pakistan skipper Rameez Raja’s lounge

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Viv Richards, Wasim Akram and Rameez Raja — among cricket’s biggest names past and present — enjoy a cup of tea at the launch of the Dilmah Dubai t-Lounge, co-owned by Ajay Sethi and Raja and located in Ibn Battuta Mall.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: King Viv Richards always loved the tea-breaks in Test cricket. He feels there was once a time when the tea break was taken seriously unlike these days with the advent of One-day and Twenty20 cricket, which do not have a tea break.

Speaking to Gulf News about his love for tea, Richards said: “I have always enjoyed tea. Especially when we played, we always had to have 20-minute break for tea. During play, it was nice to have a cup of tea.”

Richards, along with a glittering array of international cricketers — past and present — had assembled for the official launch of the Dilmah tea lounge co-owned by former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja and Ajay Sethi at the Ibn Battuta Mall.

The function was attended by Wasim Akram; Ahmad Shehzad, who played a match-winning knock for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL only on Tuesday night; and Mohammad Hafeez, whose knock went in vain for Peshawar Zalmi.

Abdul Rahman Bukhatir and his son, UAE cricket team chief selector Waleed Bukhatir, also turned up for the function.

When asked about turning up for the event despite a big knock a few hours earlier, Hafeez said: “I always love to go to places where one can enjoy and rest. I am one who loves good cafés and enjoy sitting around and having a nice [cup of] tea. I find this is one of those places and I wish Rameez all success for creating one.”

Shehzad too loves to refresh with tea.

“I always go somewhere and get refreshed. I am not a big fan of tea but the different types of tea here excited me. Rameez is one who enjoyed success as a player, captain and commentator and I am sure this will also be a success. “

Known for donning many hats that include player, administrator and commentator, entrepreneur Rameez called for more tea lounges at cricket venues.

“Tea is very personal to me and I need to have at least 30 to 50 cups a week. I guess everyone feels the same way. There is tea time in Test cricket. I feel there should be tea lounges in stadiums. I got fascinated with such lounges when I visited Colombo. I thought I will develop one in Pakistan, then with the home team always playing in Dubai, I created one here.”

