Bowlers showed us the way, Morgan says

Eoin Morgan in action during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match at the PSL 2017 on Friday.

Dubai: England skipper Eoin Morgan stole the thunder on Friday night with a sparkling unbeaten 80 to steer Peshawar Zalmi to an impressive seven-wicket win over a star-studded Karachi Kings in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai International stadium.

Though Morgan won the Man of the Match for his batting performance, he lauded his bowlers for the victory. “Tonight as a whole we were excellent, we bounced back really well (after their first match defeat to Islamabad United). I thought the tone was set by Hassan Ali and Mohammad Hafeez taking early wickets. They had a strong batting line-up and taking big scalps made huge inroads into their innings and that really gave this momentum. Taking four early wickets was awesome.”

Morgan also revealed that Peshawar’s first match defeat to Islamabad showed them what is needed to win. “I think a lot of what we learnt from yesterday (first match) was very basic. We dropped a few catches yesterday and threw a couple of crucial moments in the game. We went away from our game plan.

When asked whether it was a tough wicket to bat on, Morgan said: “I think it was tough at the start, but the last 10 overs of our innings was easy to bat on. The dew came and the ball skidded on it more. It was difficult at the start because two very good exponents were at us. Mohammad Amir (Karachi pacer) is as good as anybody when it swings like that. Credit to our bowlers for setting the tone with early wickets. On a wicket like this, knowing how much to chase helped.”

Karachi skipper Kumar Sangakkara felt that it was a 170-run wicket. “We didn’t really bat well in the power play; that was the difference. This was a 160-170 wicket, we made it look difficult.”

Karachi team coach Mickey Arthur, too, felt the batting let their team down. “In Twenty20 game you’ve got to have one of your top four giving you a sixty or seventy and then the rest batting around that. We did not have that and we lost early wickets and then just couldn’t give any momentum. Ravi (Bopara) and Shoaib (Malek) played well and left (Kieron) Pollard to do a little bit at the back end but end of the day 118 was never going to enough. We thought 140 would have been good. We will bounce back without a doubt. We have got a power packed top order, very experienced. They know what to do.”

A happy Peshawar skipper Darren Sammy lauded the team’s spirit. “After last night’s (Thursday) loss, the guys were disappointed. Fourteen hours later, the way we bounced back was brilliant to see. We spoke about how we are playing two T20s in one day but the good thing is that we are all professionals in the dressing room.”

Brief scores: Peshawar Zalmi bt Karachi Kings by seven wickets. Karachi Kings 118 for 7 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malek 44, Ravi Bopara 33, Kevin Pollard 27n.o, Mohammad Hafeez 2 for 7, Wahab Riaz 2 for 23) Peshawar Zalmi 119 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Dawid Malan 22, Eoin Morgan 80n.o) Man of the match: Eoin Morgan.