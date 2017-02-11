Bowlers showed us the way, Morgan says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bowlers showed us the way, Morgan says

Karachi skipper Sangakkara admits that their total was ‘too small’

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Eoin Morgan in action during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match at the PSL 2017 on Friday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: England skipper Eoin Morgan stole the thunder on Friday night with a sparkling unbeaten 80 to steer Peshawar Zalmi to an impressive seven-wicket win over a star-studded Karachi Kings in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai International stadium.

Though Morgan won the Man of the Match for his batting performance, he lauded his bowlers for the victory. “Tonight as a whole we were excellent, we bounced back really well (after their first match defeat to Islamabad United). I thought the tone was set by Hassan Ali and Mohammad Hafeez taking early wickets. They had a strong batting line-up and taking big scalps made huge inroads into their innings and that really gave this momentum. Taking four early wickets was awesome.”

Morgan also revealed that Peshawar’s first match defeat to Islamabad showed them what is needed to win. “I think a lot of what we learnt from yesterday (first match) was very basic. We dropped a few catches yesterday and threw a couple of crucial moments in the game. We went away from our game plan.

When asked whether it was a tough wicket to bat on, Morgan said: “I think it was tough at the start, but the last 10 overs of our innings was easy to bat on. The dew came and the ball skidded on it more. It was difficult at the start because two very good exponents were at us. Mohammad Amir (Karachi pacer) is as good as anybody when it swings like that. Credit to our bowlers for setting the tone with early wickets. On a wicket like this, knowing how much to chase helped.”

Karachi skipper Kumar Sangakkara felt that it was a 170-run wicket. “We didn’t really bat well in the power play; that was the difference. This was a 160-170 wicket, we made it look difficult.”

Karachi team coach Mickey Arthur, too, felt the batting let their team down. “In Twenty20 game you’ve got to have one of your top four giving you a sixty or seventy and then the rest batting around that. We did not have that and we lost early wickets and then just couldn’t give any momentum. Ravi (Bopara) and Shoaib (Malek) played well and left (Kieron) Pollard to do a little bit at the back end but end of the day 118 was never going to enough. We thought 140 would have been good. We will bounce back without a doubt. We have got a power packed top order, very experienced. They know what to do.”

A happy Peshawar skipper Darren Sammy lauded the team’s spirit. “After last night’s (Thursday) loss, the guys were disappointed. Fourteen hours later, the way we bounced back was brilliant to see. We spoke about how we are playing two T20s in one day but the good thing is that we are all professionals in the dressing room.”

 

Brief scores: Peshawar Zalmi bt Karachi Kings by seven wickets. Karachi Kings 118 for 7 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malek 44, Ravi Bopara 33, Kevin Pollard 27n.o, Mohammad Hafeez 2 for 7, Wahab Riaz 2 for 23) Peshawar Zalmi 119 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Dawid Malan 22, Eoin Morgan 80n.o) Man of the match: Eoin Morgan.

More from Aus vs Ind

tags from this story

Kumar Sangakkara
follow this tag on MGNKumar Sangakkara
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Mohammad Hafeez
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Hafeez

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPSL

tags

Kumar Sangakkara
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Hafeez
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aus vs Ind

Yusuf hopes Hong Kong hit will prime him for IPL

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 12, 2017


Bolt All Stars celebrate after winning the Nitro Athletics meet in Melbourne. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year