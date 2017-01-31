Zayed Academy win seventh game in National Academy League

Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Cricket Academy lads spent more time on the road from Abu Dhabi to Al Dhaid than on the pitch in their game against Emirates Cricket Training in the UAE U17 National Academy League.

They dismissed Emirates Cricket Training for 71 and knocked off the winning runs in 11.2 overs in under an hour in an eight-wicket triumph at the Al Dhaid Cricket Village.

ECT electing to bat first never got going after Safeerullah Khan struck twice and his two overs to leave them at 14 for two. His new ball partner Burhanullah Hussaini claimed the third, thanks to an excellent low catch at cover from Pavan Kumar, who also was responsible for a runout with a throw from deep cover.

Karthik Meiyappan, the leg spinner, took three wickets while Abhishek Prakash wrapped up their innings by grabbing two from two and will be on a hat-trick when he comes into the attack in the next match he plays.

The visitors lost both openers, Pavan Kumar (8) and Khalid Mahmoud (5), in the fourth over to Ahmad Khalid before Osama Hassan (18no) and Abhishek Prakash (17no) saw them through with a 53-run stand without being separated.

Zayed Academy play Kricket Spero next at Abu Dhabi Cricket Council Nursery Oval on Saturday, travel to Ajman for a meeting with Young Talent on February 11 and host Max Talent in the final league game on February 18.

The top four in the 12-team in the inaugural competition under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board qualify for the semi-finals and it’s reaching a boiling point with six teams locked in a battle in the race for the top four spots.

For Zayed Academy, it was their seventh win in eight games. The result moves them to second in the table, a point behind Young Talent. Others in the race are; GForce, Desert Cubs-Dubai, GM Academy and ICC Academy.

Brief Scores: Zayed Cricket Academy bt Emirates Cricket Training by eight wickets. Emirates Cricket Training 71 all out in 18.4 overs (Karthik Meiyappan 3-9, Abhishek Prakash 2-0, Safeerullah Khan 2-12) Zayed Cricket Academy 73 for 2 in 11.3 overs (Osama Ahmad 18 not out, Abhishek Prakash 17 not out, Ahmad Khalid 2-16).