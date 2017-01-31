Zayed Academy win seventh game in National Academy League

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zayed Academy win seventh game in National Academy League

Zayed Cricket Academy beat Emirates Cricket Training by eight wickets

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Cricket Academy lads spent more time on the road from Abu Dhabi to Al Dhaid than on the pitch in their game against Emirates Cricket Training in the UAE U17 National Academy League.

They dismissed Emirates Cricket Training for 71 and knocked off the winning runs in 11.2 overs in under an hour in an eight-wicket triumph at the Al Dhaid Cricket Village.

ECT electing to bat first never got going after Safeerullah Khan struck twice and his two overs to leave them at 14 for two. His new ball partner Burhanullah Hussaini claimed the third, thanks to an excellent low catch at cover from Pavan Kumar, who also was responsible for a runout with a throw from deep cover.

Karthik Meiyappan, the leg spinner, took three wickets while Abhishek Prakash wrapped up their innings by grabbing two from two and will be on a hat-trick when he comes into the attack in the next match he plays.

The visitors lost both openers, Pavan Kumar (8) and Khalid Mahmoud (5), in the fourth over to Ahmad Khalid before Osama Hassan (18no) and Abhishek Prakash (17no) saw them through with a 53-run stand without being separated.

Zayed Academy play Kricket Spero next at Abu Dhabi Cricket Council Nursery Oval on Saturday, travel to Ajman for a meeting with Young Talent on February 11 and host Max Talent in the final league game on February 18.

The top four in the 12-team in the inaugural competition under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board qualify for the semi-finals and it’s reaching a boiling point with six teams locked in a battle in the race for the top four spots.

For Zayed Academy, it was their seventh win in eight games. The result moves them to second in the table, a point behind Young Talent. Others in the race are; GForce, Desert Cubs-Dubai, GM Academy and ICC Academy.

Brief Scores: Zayed Cricket Academy bt Emirates Cricket Training by eight wickets. Emirates Cricket Training 71 all out in 18.4 overs (Karthik Meiyappan 3-9, Abhishek Prakash 2-0, Safeerullah Khan 2-12) Zayed Cricket Academy 73 for 2 in 11.3 overs (Osama Ahmad 18 not out, Abhishek Prakash 17 not out, Ahmad Khalid 2-16).

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In More cricket

Bangladesh recall Liton for India Test

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 1, 2017


German's Marcel Kittel, from Quick-Step Floors Team from Belgium, holds the winner's trophy after winning the Nakheel stage 1 during the Dubai Tour 2017. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis