Thomas shines with five-wicket haul

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thomas shines with five-wicket haul

Bowlers call the shots in UAE Xchange President’s Cup

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Bowlers played a key role for the teams that progressed to the semi-finals of the UAE Xchange Abu Dhabi Cricket Council President’s Cup Twenty20 tournament.

Joji Thomas emerged as the star — opening the bowling for his side Hexa Oil. He returned with excellent figures of 3.2-0-7-5 as Hexa Oil defeated DHL by 50 runs.

Taking the first share of the crease, Hexa went on to post 146. They were give a sound start by openers Faisal Iqbal (35) and Mohammad Imran (38) putting on 74 before a 21-ball 41 from Zubair Khan. Thomas grabbed the first four wickets in his three-over spell to leave DHL struggling at 32. He returned for his final spell and picked up another from his third delivery to complete the five-wicket haul.

In another encounter, Bilal Cheema took five for 21 from 3.1 overs to lead White Hunters to a resounding 55-run win over Al Arooj.

Also, Dharshana Hewa and Dharshana Peiris bagged six wickets between them from a combined eight overs to set up Eleven Lions’ triumph over LLH Hospital by seven wickets.

Mujahid Ameen and Mohammad Boota took seven wickets between them in United Bank’s 16-run result over William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana.

Brief Scores: Hexa Oil beat DHL by 50 runs. Hexa Oil 146 in 16.4 overs (Zubair Khan 41, Mohammad Imran 38, Faisal Iqbal 35, Upul Shantha 2-14, Mohammad Rizwan 2-17) DHL 96 all out in 18.2 overs (Joji Thomas 5-7, Faisal Iqbal 3-14).

White Hunters beat Al Arooj by 55 runs. White Hunters 187 all out in 20 overs (Saqib Hassan 47, Mohammad Rizwan 46, Fayyaz Ahmad 4-28) Al Arooj 132 all out in 16.1 overs (Gafour Butt 49, Bilal Cheema 5-21).

Eleven Lions beat LLH Hospital by 7 wkts. LLH Hospital 91 for 8 in 20 overs (Shahid Gill 41 not out, Dharshana Hewa 3-9, Dharshana Peiris 3-14) Eleven Lions 94 for 3 in 12.4 overs (Pragash Ram 42, Imran Javed 2-14).

United Bank Limited beat Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank by 16 runs. United Bank Limited 152 all out in 19.5 overs (Aqeel Anwar 51, Babar Hussain 32, Shadab Ahmad 3-18) bt Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 136 all out in 20 overs (Rizwan Amanat 45, Tariq Afridi 34, Mujahid Ameen 4-15, Mohammad Boota 3-25).

More from More cricket

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket
abu dhabi commercial bank pjsc

Also In More cricket

Boult back to boost Kiwis’ tour sweep bid

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats