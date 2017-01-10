Thomas shines with five-wicket haul

Abu Dhabi: Bowlers played a key role for the teams that progressed to the semi-finals of the UAE Xchange Abu Dhabi Cricket Council President’s Cup Twenty20 tournament.

Joji Thomas emerged as the star — opening the bowling for his side Hexa Oil. He returned with excellent figures of 3.2-0-7-5 as Hexa Oil defeated DHL by 50 runs.

Taking the first share of the crease, Hexa went on to post 146. They were give a sound start by openers Faisal Iqbal (35) and Mohammad Imran (38) putting on 74 before a 21-ball 41 from Zubair Khan. Thomas grabbed the first four wickets in his three-over spell to leave DHL struggling at 32. He returned for his final spell and picked up another from his third delivery to complete the five-wicket haul.

In another encounter, Bilal Cheema took five for 21 from 3.1 overs to lead White Hunters to a resounding 55-run win over Al Arooj.

Also, Dharshana Hewa and Dharshana Peiris bagged six wickets between them from a combined eight overs to set up Eleven Lions’ triumph over LLH Hospital by seven wickets.

Mujahid Ameen and Mohammad Boota took seven wickets between them in United Bank’s 16-run result over William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana.

Brief Scores: Hexa Oil beat DHL by 50 runs. Hexa Oil 146 in 16.4 overs (Zubair Khan 41, Mohammad Imran 38, Faisal Iqbal 35, Upul Shantha 2-14, Mohammad Rizwan 2-17) DHL 96 all out in 18.2 overs (Joji Thomas 5-7, Faisal Iqbal 3-14).

White Hunters beat Al Arooj by 55 runs. White Hunters 187 all out in 20 overs (Saqib Hassan 47, Mohammad Rizwan 46, Fayyaz Ahmad 4-28) Al Arooj 132 all out in 16.1 overs (Gafour Butt 49, Bilal Cheema 5-21).

Eleven Lions beat LLH Hospital by 7 wkts. LLH Hospital 91 for 8 in 20 overs (Shahid Gill 41 not out, Dharshana Hewa 3-9, Dharshana Peiris 3-14) Eleven Lions 94 for 3 in 12.4 overs (Pragash Ram 42, Imran Javed 2-14).

United Bank Limited beat Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank by 16 runs. United Bank Limited 152 all out in 19.5 overs (Aqeel Anwar 51, Babar Hussain 32, Shadab Ahmad 3-18) bt Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 136 all out in 20 overs (Rizwan Amanat 45, Tariq Afridi 34, Mujahid Ameen 4-15, Mohammad Boota 3-25).