Sumtech lift Mangalore Cup beating Friday Chargers

Sumtech players pose with the winner's trophy.

Abu Dhabi: Sumtech defeated Friday Chargers by five runs to win the Mangalore Cup at Shaikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium ground.

Sumtech, taking the first share of the crease, managed to score 29 runs in the stipulated three overs losing just two wickets. In reply, Friday Chargers managed to score 24 with Arshad bowling a brilliant last over.

In the semis, Sumtech had got the better of Galaxy Abu Dhabi, while Friday Chargers defeated Eleven Warriers. As many as 20 Karnataka teams from different parts of the UAE participated in the event.

Sumtech for their effort — apart from the winner’s trophy — are also richer by Dh12,222, while Friday Chargers bagged the runner-up trophy and a cash award of Dh6,666.

MCC President Latheef KH said the tournament has progressed well. “This was the fifth year of the tournament and it has come a long way thanks to the sponsors. It was great on the part of Abu Dhabi Cricket Club support and for allocating the international cricket stadium ground for this event. We had lot of prizes for the spectators and people came in large numbers with their family which is a good sign,” said Latheef, adding that they are expecting more teams next year.

Award winners: Man of the match in finals: Arshad (Sumtech); Man of the series: Althaf (Sumtech); Best Catch of Tournament: Majeed (Galaxi cricketers); Best Fielder of Tournament: Azar (SCC cricketers); Best Keeper of Tournament: Arif (Friday chargers); Best Batsman of Tournament — Althaf (Sumtech).