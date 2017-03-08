Sumtech lift Mangalore Cup beating Friday Chargers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sumtech lift Mangalore Cup beating Friday Chargers

MCC President Latheef KH praises progression of Abu Dhabi tournament

Image Credit: Organisers
Sumtech players pose with the winner's trophy.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Sumtech defeated Friday Chargers by five runs to win the Mangalore Cup at Shaikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium ground.

Sumtech, taking the first share of the crease, managed to score 29 runs in the stipulated three overs losing just two wickets. In reply, Friday Chargers managed to score 24 with Arshad bowling a brilliant last over.

In the semis, Sumtech had got the better of Galaxy Abu Dhabi, while Friday Chargers defeated Eleven Warriers. As many as 20 Karnataka teams from different parts of the UAE participated in the event.

Sumtech for their effort — apart from the winner’s trophy — are also richer by Dh12,222, while Friday Chargers bagged the runner-up trophy and a cash award of Dh6,666.

MCC President Latheef KH said the tournament has progressed well. “This was the fifth year of the tournament and it has come a long way thanks to the sponsors. It was great on the part of Abu Dhabi Cricket Club support and for allocating the international cricket stadium ground for this event. We had lot of prizes for the spectators and people came in large numbers with their family which is a good sign,” said Latheef, adding that they are expecting more teams next year.

Award winners: Man of the match in finals: Arshad (Sumtech); Man of the series: Althaf (Sumtech); Best Catch of Tournament: Majeed (Galaxi cricketers); Best Fielder of Tournament: Azar (SCC cricketers); Best Keeper of Tournament: Arif (Friday chargers); Best Batsman of Tournament — Althaf (Sumtech).

More from More cricket

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More cricket

Scotland could hold referendum in ‘autumn 2018’

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 9, 2017


FC Barcelona players celebrate their last goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE