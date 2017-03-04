Mobile
RB Burn seeks Group 1 Abu Dhabi victory

Shorter distance should not be an issue, jockey Avranche says

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: RB Burn appears to be the favourite at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club for Sunday’s feature, the 1400m Group 1 Liwa Oasis after Shateh was pulled out from the total 10 horses that were declared to race.

Previously campaigned in France, he is now under the care of Eric Lemartinel at Al Asayl Stables near Abu Dhabi.

Sporting the red-and-black silks of Shaikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he made a fantastic start to his local career by winning the world’s most valuable Purebred Arabian contest, the 1600m €1.2 million Group 1 Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown at Abu Dhabi.

He has had just one subsequent outing when second in the 1600m Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge R1 on the dirt at Meydan and, a 1400m winner in France, looks very much the one to beat here under regular jockey Gerald Avranche.

“He is a very good horse and seems in great shape,” said Avranche. “The shorter trip should not be an issue and, back on turf, this looks a good opportunity for him and we have to be very hopeful.”

Tadhg O’Shea, who rides a lot of winners for Lemartinel, is claimed by Ali Rashid Al Rayhi to partner AF Maqayes. He won his penultimate outing, the 1000m Group 3 Al Ruwais at Abu Dhabi before chasing home AF Mathmoon in the Group 2 Mazrat Al Ruwayah over 1600m on dirt at Meydan Racecourse.

“He is in good form and has been running well,” said O’Shea. “With Shateh out of the field, the race takes on a new dynamic as he was the obvious early pace.

“With him out of the race, RB Burn undoubtedly looks the one to beat but we should be thereabouts.”

Previously trained by Majed Al Jahouri, Shateh was due to have his first outing for Jean de Roualle but sadly, the winner of both his starts this season, he was found to be lame on Saturday morning.

The main support race is the four-year-olds only Group 3 Arabian Triple Crown R2, over the stamina sapping 2200m. Trained by Ali Rashid Al Rayhi for Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, Al Zahir is an exciting newcomer to the UAE and won over 2100m on his most recent outing in his native France.

If able to reproduce his French form, he looks a big danger to all under the owner’s retained jockey, Jim Crowley.

Said Al Badi, who trains in Oman for their Royal Cavalry, has saddled Maisoor to win twice this season, including the Listed Arabian Triple Crown R1 and the trainer’s only two ever runners in the UAE.

