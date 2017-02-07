Mobile
Prakash stays cool in Zayed Academy’s victory

Three-wicket win over Kricket Spero guides side to the summit of National Academy League

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abhishek Prakash played a captain’s knock to guide Zayed Cricket Academy to a three-wicket win over Kricket Spero to move to the top of the table in the UAE Under-17 National Academy League.

After bowling out the visitors for 109, Zayed Academy found themselves under pressure before Prakash (20 not out) and Karthik Meiyappan (7 not out) saw them through with 21 balls to spare at the Abu Dhabi Nursery Oval-1 on Saturday.

Utkarsh Srivastava provided the break for Zayed Academy after the visitors elected to bat first. He had Anirudh Jagdish (8) caught by wicketkeeper Akhilesh Ramesh, while Safeerullah Khan removed the other opener.

Meiyappan snapped up three wickets and Khan got Aditya Prakashan (1) run out with an excellent throw from the boundary. Prakash and Burhanullah Hussaini later ended Kricket Spero’s innings with a ball to spare.

Zayed Academy in reply lost openers Ramesh (1) and Pavan Kumar (8) to leave them at 20 for two. Fazal Shahid (21) featured in a couple of partnerships. He added 25 for the third wicket with Tayyeb Ali (15) and another 25 for the fourth wicket with Hassan. Fazal and Hassan both departed in quick succession that left skipper Prakash with the task of seeing his side through.

He arrived at the crease with the scoreboard reading 70 for 4 but lost his partner Osama Hassan (8) two runs later and his side slumping to 72 for five in 18.1 overs. Prakash then saw three more wickets tumble at the other end, but remained undeterred and hung around to see his side to victory — his team’s eighth win in nine matches.

Brief scores:

Zayed Cricket Academy beat Kricket Spero by 3 wickets. Kricket Spero 109 in 29.5 overs (Devnath Menon 31, Karthik Meiyappan 3-16, Safeerullah Khan 2-19) Zayed Cricket Academy 110 for 7 in 26.3 overs (Fazal Shahid 21, Abhishek Prakash 20 not out, Krishna Ashok 3-12, Devnath Menon 2-21).

Abu Dhabi
Prakash stays cool in Zayed Academy's victory

