Pakistan School to meet ADIS in final

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Pakistan School will be looking for a change of fortunes after reaching their third final in the 2016-2017 UAE Xchange Abu Dhabi School League.

They were previously the beaten finalists in the U-19 and U-16 category and now meet Abu Dhabi Indian School (ADIS) in the U-14 final at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Council’s Nursery Oval on February 8. Pakistan School were resounding winners over Model by 83 runs while ADIS too were convincing in their victory over Emirates Future International by seven wickets.

Electing to field, Eden had some early success by taking three Pakistan School wickets for 17 runs before contributions from Haji-ur Rahman Jr (43 not out), Kashif Khan (29) and a little nine-ball 27 cameo from Anwar Khan took their total to 157 for seven. Anwar, a member of their U-19 and U-16 teams, hit three fours and two sixes during his brief stay.

He also grabbed three wickets to wrap up the Model inning after the left arm spinner Noor Khan did the early damage to return with four for 18 from four overs.

Emirates Future elected to bat, but didn’t fare well against the ADIS attack led by Sailles Jaishankar and Nathan D’Mello, the pair taking five wickets between them before Aditya Parekh snapped up two that left them struggling at 27 for five.

Omran Gul (27) and Saad Ahmed (12) took the score to 70 before Niranjan Rajesh took the remaining three wickets to dismiss Emirates Future to 84. ADIS in reply lost three wickets for 35 before with Nathan D’Mello (23 not out) and Arran Fernandes (19 not out) saw them through in 12.4 overs.

The ADSL conducted by the Abu Dhabi Cricket Council and sponsored by UAE Exchange Centre consists of four age group competitions for U19, U16, U14 and U12.