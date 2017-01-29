Pakistan School to meet ADIS in final

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistan School to meet ADIS in final

UAE Xchange school league final on February 8

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Pakistan School will be looking for a change of fortunes after reaching their third final in the 2016-2017 UAE Xchange Abu Dhabi School League.

They were previously the beaten finalists in the U-19 and U-16 category and now meet Abu Dhabi Indian School (ADIS) in the U-14 final at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Council’s Nursery Oval on February 8. Pakistan School were resounding winners over Model by 83 runs while ADIS too were convincing in their victory over Emirates Future International by seven wickets.

Electing to field, Eden had some early success by taking three Pakistan School wickets for 17 runs before contributions from Haji-ur Rahman Jr (43 not out), Kashif Khan (29) and a little nine-ball 27 cameo from Anwar Khan took their total to 157 for seven. Anwar, a member of their U-19 and U-16 teams, hit three fours and two sixes during his brief stay.

He also grabbed three wickets to wrap up the Model inning after the left arm spinner Noor Khan did the early damage to return with four for 18 from four overs.

Emirates Future elected to bat, but didn’t fare well against the ADIS attack led by Sailles Jaishankar and Nathan D’Mello, the pair taking five wickets between them before Aditya Parekh snapped up two that left them struggling at 27 for five.

Omran Gul (27) and Saad Ahmed (12) took the score to 70 before Niranjan Rajesh took the remaining three wickets to dismiss Emirates Future to 84. ADIS in reply lost three wickets for 35 before with Nathan D’Mello (23 not out) and Arran Fernandes (19 not out) saw them through in 12.4 overs.

The ADSL conducted by the Abu Dhabi Cricket Council and sponsored by UAE Exchange Centre consists of four age group competitions for U19, U16, U14 and U12.

 

Brief Scores

Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Pakistan School bt Model by 83 runs. Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Pakistan School 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Haji ur Rahman Jr 43 not out, Kashif Khan 29, Anwar Khan 27, Sahal Siddik 2-32, Abdul Hannan 2-35) bt Model 74 all out in 17.2 overs (Noor Khan 4-18, Anwar Khan 3-10, Kashif Khan 2-11). Man of the match: Noor Khan of Pakistan School.

Abu Dhabi Indian School bt Emirates Future International by 7 wkts. Emirates Future International 84 all out in 19.2 overs (Omran Gul 27, Niranjan Rajesh 3-5, Sailles Jaishankar 3-16, Aditya Parekh 2-6, Nathan D’Mello 2-15). Abu Dhabi Indian School 85 for 3 in 12.4 overs (Nathan D’Mello 27 not out, Sagar Binu 2-21 Man of the match – Nathan D’Mello of ADIS.

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
 

Brief Scores

Read More

Also In More cricket

Bangladesh recall Liton for India Test

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 1, 2017


German's Marcel Kittel, from Quick-Step Floors Team from Belgium, holds the winner's trophy after winning the Nakheel stage 1 during the Dubai Tour 2017. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis