One-day washout sparks Napier ground review

Thursday’s washout third time in four years bad weather has forced ODI to be cancelled at McLean Park without ball being bowled

Gulf News
 

Wellington: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said Friday it was reviewing Napier’s suitability to host international fixtures after the second one-dayer against Australia was abandoned due to a rain-sodden outfield.

The washout on Thursday was the third time in four years that inclement weather has forced a one-day international to be cancelled at Napier’s McLean Park without a ball being bowled.

NZC’s chief operating officer Anthony Crummy it was “hugely disappointing”, particularly given the outfield remained waterlogged five hours after rain had cleared.

He said a review was underway into possible drainage issues, but noted there was no problem when Zealand and Bangladesh played a Twenty20 there in wet conditions last month.

Crummy could not guarantee an ODI against South Africa scheduled on March 1 at McLean Park would proceed as planned.

“I can’t at the moment, we need to see this review and understand exactly what’s happened,” he told Radio Sport.

“Our major focus is finding out what’s actually changed and what needs to happen to get McLean Park to the condition it needs to be to handle international cricket.”

The washout means the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy will now be decided in the final match in Hamilton on Sunday.

New Zealand won the series opener by six runs in Auckland on Monday and a follow-up victory would see them regain the trophy they lost in a 3-0 whitewash in Australia in December.

Black Caps selectors on Friday called up spinner Ish Sodhi for the match at Hamilton’s Seddon Park, where the wicket is expected to turn.

“History shows that the Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly and for that reason Ish has been brought into the squad,” chief selector Gavin Larsen said.

Larsen said opening batsman Martin Guptill had a 50-50 chance of starting after straining a hamstring in the Auckland match.

— AFP

ab de villiers

