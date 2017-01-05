Mobile
New Zealand call up Worker after injury to Broom

Batsman suffered a fractured finger while fielding against Bangladesh

Gulf News
 

Wellington: In-form batsman Neil Broom was Thursday forced out of the remaining two Twenty20 matches against Bangladesh with a broken finger and replaced by George Worker, New Zealand Cricket said.

Broom, who averaged 76.66 in the preceding three one-day internationals against Bangladesh, injured his finger while fielding in the first T20 in Napier on Tuesday.

Worker, who played two matches for New Zealand in cricket’s shortest form two years ago, has been recalled to the side. The remaining two T20s are played in Mount Maunganui on Friday and Sunday. New Zealand won the first match in the series as well as the three ODIs.

